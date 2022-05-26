Busier-than-normal hurricane season expected

By LOIS KINDLE

June 1 is only days away, and those of us who live in Florida know what that means – heat, humidity, rain and thunderstorms. It also the means hurricane season is under way.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season kicks off each year the first day of June and ends Nov. 30. During this period residents keep a watchful eye on the tropics.

This year’s forecast from Colorado State University calls for an above-average season with 19 named storms, nine of which could become hurricanes and four of those could develop into Cat. 3 storms with winds of at least 111 mph.

These projections are based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 30-year average, which is calculated every 10 years, said Dan Noah, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Ruskin. The latest calculation was made in 2020, he said.

The lack of El Nino this year, which increases vertical wind shear and breaks up storms, and warmer-than-normal waters in the subtropical Atlantic influenced the forecast.

Instead, the presence of La Nina is expected to increase the number of tropical storms and decrease the amount of wind shear.

The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project reports the odds of a major hurricane striking within 50 miles of Florida this year are 44%. The last time the state was hit by a major storm was 2018, when Cat. 5 Hurricane Michael ravaged Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base.

“These are just basic statistics to be used by planners to mitigate any potential hurricane impacts and to get people thinking about hurricanes again,” Noah said. “But really it’s all about planning for one storm every hurricane season.”

It can’t be overemphasized. If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to make your emergency plan. It’s important to know your evacuation zone and where you would go if you had to leave your home, have several ways of receiving alerts and warnings, verify your insurance coverage, secure important documents, strengthen your home and prepare a hurricane kit.

As always, Noah emphasizes the most dangerous part of a hurricane is water.

“Half of all fatalities are due to storm surge,” he said, adding others drown due to freshwater flooding, rip currents and such. “Only one in 10 fatalities is due to wind.

Even tropical depressions can cause fatalities, due to a river’s flooding and over-land flooding, where too much water builds up, and it has nowhere to go, Noah added.

“If you avoid the water and hide from the wind, you will survive the storm,” he said.

Hurricane kit preparation

• A gallon of water per person per day for seven days

• Three to seven days of nonperishable foods

• Seven-day supply of food, medications and extra water for pets

• NOAA weather radio with tone alert

• Battery-powered radio, extra batteries

• Battery-powered radio and flashlight

• Cell phone and chargers

• Two-week supply of medications, including pain relievers.

• Updated list of family meds/dosages; doctor and pharmacy phone numbers

• Manual can opener, disposable dishes and utensils

• Personal hygiene items

• Prescription eyeglasses, saline solution

• Flashlight, extra batteries, first-aid kit

• Important documents: driver’s license, insurance policies, insurance agent’s name/phone number, etc.

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

• Matches in a waterproof container

• Cash and coins

• Full tank of gas

• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

NOTE: If you might need to evacuate to a shelter, you might want to include a change of clothes; baby supplies or games, books and puzzles for children; face coverings; plus hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces.