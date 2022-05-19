Obituaries for the week of May 19, 2022

Paul A. Stammen

Paul Anthony Stammen, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., and formerly of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 6, 2022.

He was born in Celina, Ohio, on May 27, 1935, the son of John and Odelia Stammen.

Paul grew up in St. Henry, Ohio. He had a full life, setting records in high school. He was a town legend. After high school he was drafted as a catcher by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played four years in their minor league farm system. While playing for the Dodgers, he met and married Shirley Barga. After his baseball career ended, Paul went to Barber College and then opened up his business in Vandalia, Ohio, where they raised their family. In 1999, after 40 years of practice, he and Shirley moved to Sun City Center. They were avid golfers and enjoyed 15 years playing and enjoying family and friends.

They were married for 58 years when she passed away in 2013. Throughout their years together, they traveled extensively and were very involved in their children’s interest and activities.

In 2014 he met Sally while being a Eucharist Minister at Prince of Peace Church. They married Feb. 28, 2015, and enjoyed seven years together, playing golf, bridge, traveling and enjoying many sporting events together.

While in Ohio, Paul was involved in many community and charitable organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; three sons, Craig (Vicky), Kenny (Kathy), Paul (Suzie); daughter Cindy (Bryan) Ross; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and step-children, Sue Ellen Duffy, Brian (Cilla) Hinchey, Kevin (Gwen) and Stephen (Elaine); and one great-grand child.

He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, brothers, Don, Ralph (Cappy), Pete, Dan and Millie.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Church, Sun City Center on Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Lifepath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573 or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio.

Jeffrey C. Ramey

Jeffrey Clarence Ramey passed away peacefully May 7, 2022. Jeffrey was born June 11, 1976, in Newfane, N.Y., to Clarence Ramey and Vickie Rhoat. Jeffrey grew up in Paw Paw, Mich., and Ruskin, Fla. Jeffrey was employed at M&C Lawn Mower Repair and Old School Trucking. Jeffrey had many hobbies; one was riding his motorcycles. He enjoyed being with his family. He loved to laugh and have fun.

Family that proceeds him in death are step-dad, Charles Rhoat; mother, Vickie Rhoat; grandmother, Reecie Ward; and grandfather, Howard Brownlee. Jeffrey leaves behind a son, Blake Robert Surdy, of Paw Paw, Mich.; his father, Clarence (Nancy) Ramey, of Wiamauma, Fla.; siblings, Rebecca, Devin, Samona, Micheal, Nicole Victoria and Richard Rhoat. He also had many nieces and nephews that he leaves behind.

P.S. Uncle Bob, you robbed me! We all miss and love you, Jeffrey Clarence Ramey.

Memorial service for Jeffrey will be held at National Cremation & Burial in Ruskin, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation for immediate family will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and service is from 1 to 4 p.m. with Pastor Lewis Brady officiating.

Ann G. Swann

Ann G. Swann, 78, previously of Sun City, Fla., and New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed away on March 19, 2022. Ann was born in Newport News, Va.

She is pre-deceased by her spouse, Carl Swann. She is survived by her three children, Kelly Swann, Ray Swann, Karen Swann-Wright and her grandson, Oliver Wright.

Services for Carl and Ann Swann were held on May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery. No Flowers please. Donations can be made in Ann’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.