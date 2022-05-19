CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

The annual report from the American Cancer Society estimates that 1,918,030 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, which translates to 5,250 new cases being detected every day. This is up from approximately 1.8 million new cases that likely occurred in 2021.

With numbers that high, most of us probably know someone – friend, family, co-worker- who has cancer, survived cancer or has passed from cancer. That’s an unfortunate fact of life.

According to the American Cancer Society, “We’re on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until we do, we’ll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients and spreading the word about prevention. All so you can live longer — and better.”

Now that’s a lofty goal. But you can lend a hand. Every year, The American Cancer Society holds a Mini-Relay for Life in Sun City Center. And this year is no exception. For those of you who have never attended, Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in over twenty countries.

According to The American Cancer Society, “The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”

Every person, every dollar can make a difference. So please join us on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Local community businesses, families, friends and non-profits rally together to raise money for cancer by donating raffle prizes, food and drinks. And many of those sponsors also put together teams that raise additional money to support the cause. The chamber has its own team – The Chamber Champions. And we will be selling pizza at the relay. If you stop by the chamber at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, you can participate in our Memory Tree. For $5, you can purchase a tree ribbon that honors someone who is battling or has succumbed to this disease.

The best news for this event is that every single penny will go toward supporting the fight against cancer in our area. If you have any questions on how you can help, call the chamber at 813-634-5111 or log on to the relay for life site and search for the Sun City Center Relay: https://secure.acsevents.org/suncitycenterfl/.We are better together. And together, we will kick cancer’s butt.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.