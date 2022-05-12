Obituaries for the week of May 12, 2022

Arlene A. Huxtable

Arlene Amanda Smith Huxtable, age 87, died at Lifepath Hospice Sun City Center, Ruskin, Fla., on April 30, 2022.

Born Nov. 4, 1934, in Jenson, Ky., to parents, Rev. James Ervin and Sudie Mae (Engle)Smith. Arlene was the daughter of a coal miner and Baptist preacher and a very hard working mother. She worked at a young age at an ice cream shop and at a dry goods store in Pineville, Ky. She moved with her family to Detroit, Mich., at the age of 16. Arlene met her husband Robert when both worked at a five and dime store, Neisner Brothers, in Detroit. Her husband always said, “I met my million dollar baby at a five and dime.” They married Aug. 8, 1953.

Arlene was a stay at home mom who lovingly dedicated her life to taking care of her husband, raising her two children and baby-sitting for a few of her grandchildren. She always had such pride in herself, She was always dressed to the nines and everyday her hair had to be combed perfectly. Her house was always spotless with nothing out of place. She sewed (made her clothes and her daughters and some of her granddaughters), was the best cook and made the best fried chicken, pies and cookies ever. Arlene had many family gatherings at her home; you never left hungry. She was a loving and caring Granny to her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; She loved these children, and they adored her back. She made each one of them feel that they were very special. All of her nieces and nephews always wanted to come to her house. If any of them had a problem, they would always come to her for advice. After the death of her husband, her mother-in-law came to live with her, and she took care of her for seven years. Arlene will be deeply missed by her family.

Family who preceded her in death are her husband, Robert Lee Huxtable Sr.; great-granddaughter Brittney Faith Taber; sisters, Dorothy Boyne, Bettie Lou Mullersman; and brother: Sam Bill Smith.

Her survivors are daughter, Debora (Gary)Taber, Pulaski, Tenn.; son, Robert Jr. (Kelly)Huxtable, Riverview, Fla.; grandchildren, Daniel( Christine) Taber, Gregory (Kathrine) Taber, Pulaski, Tenn., and Julie Huxtable, Ruskin, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Andrew, Allyson, Brandon Taber, Pulaski, Tenn., Brooke Hoskins, Ruskin, Fla.; and sister, Rae Woody, Elkton, Maryland.

Visitation for Arlene was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with Rev. Jack Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery in Gray, Ky.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com/.

Dr. Boyd W. Ghering

Dr. Boyd W. Ghering, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on March 30, 2022.

Boyd was born on July 21, 1926, to Dr. Boyd W. Ghering and Luceil Darrow Ghering in Edinboro, Pa. After Boyd graduated from Edinboro High School, he earned a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University. He enlisted in the US Army, attended Officer’s Candidate School, and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War as executive officer to the ambulance company of the 118th Medical Battalion. After returning home he earned an M.S. from Pennsylvania State University in soil chemistry, with a minor in geology; an M.S. from Rutgers University in applied mathematics and statistics; and an Ed.D. in continuing education from Temple University.

Boyd taught at the Miner Research Institute, Chazy, N.Y. He then started a 40-plus year career at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pa., as associate professor of soil sciences, Dean of the Continuing Education program, and associate professor emeritus of computer information system management.

He married Sandra L. Weiss on July 14, 1956, in Ashland, Pa. They had five children, Kristen Louise, Karl Garner, Kurt William, Kara Marie and Kimberly Ann.

Boyd was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed monitoring for the Sun City Center Computer Club, bicycling and photography.

Boyd was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Walter and Jerry; sister, Eris; and daughter, Kristen G. McCormick. He is survived by his wife; his sister, Carol Young; his children, Karl Ghering (Hope), Kurt (Deborah) Ghering, Kara (Terry) Holton, Kimberly (John) Rively; and grandchildren, Anastasia, Nathan, Samuel, Garner and Taylor.

Boyd was master of the “Ghering Glower” – which could stop you in your tracks; “imaginary land crabs”; “rollings”; “change purse trickery”; and “field stick.” He was supportive, caring and quirky, much loved and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Kings Point North Clubhouse, Sun City Center, Fla., on May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, or to the Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Road, Furlong, PA 18925.

Linda L. Graham

Linda passed to her eternal home on May 2, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 26, 1944, and had called Hillsborough County home since 1954. Linda served others throughout her life as an RN (Hospice), medical missionary to Ecuador and Jamaica (Doctors Without Borders), United Methodist Supply Pastor, award-winning insurance agent and a founder of Motorsports Ministries.

Linda was a Bible teacher and built a Christian bookstore. In addition, she was a championship winning sportscar racer and was known for her warmth with her therapy dog, Precious, in nursing homes and hospitals. Linda was a Proverbs 31 wife and loving wife to Rev. Julian Graham and mother to sons, Brett Wightman, Julian Graham III, Kirt Wightman, (Trish) and Brian Graham. Grandchildren are Eric and Mary Kate Wightman.

Memorial service will be May 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sun City Center.