Obituaries for the week of May 5, 2022

H. Carl McGary

H. Carl McGary passed away on April 23, 2022. ‘Carl’ was 89 years of age and resided in Sun City Center with his wife Cam (Camelia) Rizza McGary of nearly 40 years. Carl had one brother, Roger; his wife Nancy; and a niece, Colleen (McGary) Ramsey. Cam’s brother, Anthony, and his wife, JoAnne, were very close to Carl.

Carl was a graduate of California State University of Pennsylvania and completed his Master’s Degree at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. After a year teaching at Dominion College (a satellite college of William and Mary College), he transferred to Ohio State University and pursued a PhD for the next two years. After teaching for 19 years Carl went to work for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, where he worked for the next seventeen years, representing teachers before their employers. Meanwhile, Cam finished her career teaching in the military schools in Germany and elementary schools in Pennsylvania.

Besides golf, Carl loved horses, airplanes and traveling in their motorhome. From his farm in Pennsylvania, he showed horses his home state, Virginia and Oklahoma. He won many ribbons and produced a “Horse of the Year Award” in Pennsylvania.

Carl flew his Cessna 172 out of Jimmy Stewart Airport in his hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

After retirement, Carl and Cam spent five years on the road with their motor home – visiting 48 states and south eastern Canada. In Sun City Center you would often find them attending the local version of the RV Club. In their latter years of RVing, you could see Carl and Cam, with their car in tow, leaving for Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they owned a motor home lot on the island.

Carl was active as an Elder of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church; only in recent years did he give up his duties.

The Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb W., Sun City Center, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Blanche E. Becker

Blanche Elizabeth Hagin Becker, age 80, passed away peacefully and left the worries of this world to be present with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home in Cleveland, Tenn. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941, in Tampa, Fla. She grew up in Ruskin and graduated from East Bay High School. God was always number one in Elizabeth’s life. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and loved to help people.

Elizabeth had to say goodbye to many family members and is now celebrating a beautiful homecoming with all of them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Becker; her parents, Mabry and Effie Hagin; her brothers, James Kickliter, Jack Kickliter and Lloyd Kickliter; her two sisters, Alberta Hagin Killebrew and Mary Lou Hagin Crenshaw; and her two sons, Stephen Lance and William Allen Schumacher. Elizabeth leaves behind many other extended family members, neighbors and friends.

A celebration of Life Service was held in Tennessee for her church family and friends on Jan. 22, 2022. Local family and friends will say their good-byes at a grave side service to be held at Ruskin Cemetery on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Kenneth L. Sundeen

Kenneth Leroy Sundeen, 88, was born on May 9, 1933, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Erick and Anne Sundeen. Ken married Mary Jean Campbell on Sept. 13, 1958, in Worthington, Minn. They lived in Minneapolis, Minn., and the surrounding area. Ken retired from Honeywell, where he had worked for many years as a mechanical engineer. After retiring, Ken and Mary moved to Kings Point in Sun City Center.

Ken passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary; children, Pam, Paul, John and Joe; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Mary Ann Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Ronald Sundeen. Memorial service to be held in Minnesota in the summer of 2023.

Dale L. Province

Dale L. Province, born June 9, 1935, went to heaven on the wings of Angels on March 29, 2022.

He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. After graduating Ellet High School, where he played football, won “All City” and was later inducted into the Ellet High School “Hall of Fame,” he went to college on a football scholarship. Then he joined the Army. His career was in Law Enforcement with the Akron, Ohio, Police Department, and he loved his job. He retired in 1988 from the department but took on security jobs until he moved permanently to Sun City Center, Fla., in 2000, where he enjoyed the many activities. He loved RVing and traveled from the East Coast to West Coast. When the RVing stopped, he did security in Florida and worked at Freedom Plaza for 10 years.

He was an amazing man, full of love and laughter. He was a member of the DeSoto Masonic Lodge in Riverview and the Sun City Center Shrine Club/Egypt Shrine. He never knew a stranger and was friends with everyone he met. He loved playing poker at the club and swimming in the pools, and he enjoyed the police breakfasts with other retired members of law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy Province, of 37 years; three children, Scott Province, Terri Chapman and Tonda Morgan; two step-children, Cindy Arnold/Donnie Barta and Russell Cederburg; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on May 14 at 1 p.m. in the Banquet Room at the North Kings Point Clubhouse. Coffee/tea, sandwiches, cookies will be served.

No Flowers please. Donations can be made in his name to Akron Police Department Akron Police Widow and Children fund: 217 High St., Akron, Ohio 44308.

Elizabeth Wudarsky

Elizabeth (Betsy) Gotwalt Wudarsky, 74, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on April 17, 2022, after a long battle with lung complications and a major brain aneurism.

Elizabeth (Betsy) was born on March 7, 1948, to Richard and Helen Gotwalt in Pittsburg, Pa. After graduating from Baldwin High School in 1966, she went on to study education at Kentucky Wesleyan College and West Liberty State College in West Virginia.

In early 1968 she met Ed, they wed in November 1968 and went on to have two children, Bartholomew Edward and Marc Richard

After the boys were in school, she worked as a physical education aid and, later, worked for McDonald’s Corporation as an assistant store manager, but she was best at being a mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and wife.

After retiring in 2008, Betsy spent her time playing golf and making the family happy. She loved her grandchildren and, especially, her great-grandson, Landon.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Dick and Helen Gotwalt, and sister, Linda Gotwalt. She is survived by her husband Edward; sons, Bart, and wife Katie, Marc, and wife Corinne; five grandchildren, Dana, Bryan, Alex, Austin, Mariana; a great-grandson, Landon; a sister, Gretchen Zablackas, her husband John, and their two daughters and husbands; and nieces and nephews.