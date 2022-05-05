CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

This week is National Small Business Week. Small business week in 2022 celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s economic comeback.

Today, more than 32 million small businesses employ almost half of America’s workforce. In 1963, after a proclamation from President John F. Kennedy, the first National Small Business Week was celebrated to honor the top entrepreneurs in every state.

For generations, small businesses across America have shown a spotlight on the Nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and have helped drive our economy forward. During National Small Business Week, we celebrate America’s small businesses and their enormous contributions to our communities.

Recognizing their outstanding service and innovation, Small business week celebrates small business owners around the country. More new jobs come from small businesses than any other source. They are vital to keeping our community’s economies thriving.

The week puts small businesses in the spotlight and encourages everyone to shop local and small. It’s a great way to get to know your community and how it’s growing. Why is it good to shop local? You know your dollars will stay local. Small businesses are constantly reinvesting in their communities. They donate to local organizations. That keeps your money local and makes every dollar you spend in a small business more valuable. And it’s pretty easy to shop local. My mom needed hearing aids – I went to Don and Chris at A+ Hearing Center. Had to buy two birthday presents this week: The Flip Flop Shops came to the rescue. I needed dessert for those two birthdays this week: thanks, Jack’s Shack. Check out the chamber’s member directory to find out what else our member businesses have to offer.

Here is the opening statement from the White House’s proclamation to honor this special week:“For generations, small businesses across America have shaped and embodied our Nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and driven our economy forward. Today, more than 32 million small businesses employ almost half of America’s workforce and represent the heart and soul of countless communities. During National Small Business Week, we celebrate America’s small businesses and their enormous contributions to American life and prosperity.”

While we love small business week, shopping small doesn’t need to be a once-a-year event. It’s a year-round necessity. Here at the chamber, we don’t need someone to remind us it’s small business week. For us, we will celebrate our member businesses seven days per week…..52 weeks of the year. When our small businesses thrive, our community thrives.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.