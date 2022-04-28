Riverview Woman’s Club celebrates 10 years with record number of scholarship awards

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In recognition of its 10-year anniversary, the Riverview Woman’s Club in April awarded 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors, with an 11th scholarship funded by club member Larry Brooks.

Seniors set to attend four-year colleges or universities, community colleges or trade schools are eligible to apply annually for the woman’s club scholarship. The club accepts male members and typically gives five to seven scholarships annually, said club president Jill Jofko.

Brooks said he gives two needs-based scholarships annually, through the woman’s club and through East Bay High, and does so because “it really gives you a good feeling” to support kids. “There was a period of time I couldn’t rub two nickels together,” Brooks said, “so I understand what it’s like not to have money.”

Set to be recognized at the club’s 10th anniversary dinner May 18 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, are scholarship recipients: MacKenzie Friday, Caleb Larkins, Ashlynn Majetich and Olivia Zorrilla of Riverview High; Victoria Arrieta-Morales, Billy Odige and Tatyannah Santos-Lopez of East Bay; Chloe Barbee of Lennard; Jalena Dinh of Sumner; Jeana Goldstein of Bell Creek Academy; and Elise Rebhahn of Blake.

As for this group of “amazing, hard-working students, you read what they do and you wonder, when do these kids sleep,” Jofko said, in announcing the record-number of awardees at the April 20 club luncheon at VFW Riverview Post 8108. “They’re involved in all kinds of activities. Some of them have jobs, and some of them take enough Hillsborough Community College dual-enrollment courses to graduate high school with their associate degrees.”

Excerpts from scholarship recipient bios, in alphabetical order, are noted below.

With 12 dual-enrollment college credits, Arrieta-Mo rales of East Bay plans to study nursing at USF after earning her Associate in Arts (AA) degree in nursing at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). She worked part time, volunteered in the community, was a four-year member of the winter band and marching guard, served as band captain and participated in Key Club, Women’s Empowerment Club, Health Occupations Student Association and the National Honor and Spanish National Honor societies. For Youth Making a Difference, Arrieta-Morales served as first vice-president.

Barbee of Lennard earned an A.A. degree and weighted 7.44 grade-point average (GPA) “while balancing community service, extra-curricular activities and a part-time job.” She earned roughly 200 hours of community services at Ruskin’s Firehouse Cultural Center, and as a member of Key Club and the Student Government Association, for which she served as historian and vice-president. Barbee plans to attend the University of Florida (UF) and major in political science, with a pre-law track.

Bound for the University of South Florida is Dinh of Sumner, the school’s first valedictorian in its first graduating class, whose decision to pursue a degree in exercise science was informed by her volunteerism with the sports medical team during Sumner’s fall football season. A natural leader in numerous clubs and activities, Dinh earned Principal’s Honor Roll every high school quarter.

A member of the Science National Honor Society, environmental club and varsity cheer team, Friday of Riverview, earned more than 30 college credits with dual-enrollment classes, while racking up some 230 community service hours. Set to graduate in the top 1 percent of her class with a 4.0 GPA, Friday has been accepted to both UF and USF. She plans to become a physician’s assistant, specializing in pediatric endocrinology.

Also headed to UF, to study architecture, is Goldstein of Bell Creek Academy. Set to graduate in the top 3 percent of her class, with a Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diploma, Goldstein earned more than 200 hours of community service through several school organizations, including the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, for which she served as secretary.

Headed for Florida A&M to major in mechanical engineering is Larkins of Riverview, who, through on-the-job training, worked 30-plus hours weekly while maintaining his academic focus. He plays piano and earned community service hours at Life’s Treasures Thrift Store.

In the top 1 percent of her class with an AA degree from HCC, Majetich of Riverview plans to double-major in health science and history at Florida State University (FSU) and minor in creative writing. Her 800 hours of community service include work at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Seeds of Hope and for the Junior Ambassadors of Goodwill (JAG) program.

A demonstrated leader on the East Bay soccer team, Odgie has plans to earn his bachelor’s degree at USF, after completing computer science studies at HCC. Odige reportedly is “no stranger to challenges,” from “moving to a new country to learning a new language to excelling academically in a new school to joining a team sport his senior year.”

At the University of North Florida, Rebhahn plans to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design and digital media. She honed her art skills at Progress Village Middle Magnet School of the Arts and then at Blake’s visual arts magnet school program, where she made the Principal’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career.

In the top 8 percent of her class, with a whopping 500 community service hours, Santos-Lopez of East Bay is bound for the University of Central Florida to major in political science, with a pre-law track. Working part-time and running three nonprofits she launched, Santos-Lopez was in JROTC and plans to be part of UCF’s Army ROTC program. Participating in the Science National Honor Society, Hillsborough County Youth Leadership Council, Future Business Leaders of America and Hillsborough County Citizens Advisory Council, Santos-Lopez held many leadership positions. A National Scholar Athlete Award recipient, Santos-Lopez received as well a Congressional Gold Service medal.

At Florida State University, Zorrilla of Riverview plans to major in sports management with a minor in marketing. Graduating in the top 2 percent of her class, Zorrilla earned 28 college dual-enrollment college credits while logging more than 290 community service hours with Boyette Springs Summer Reading Camp, Upward Basketball and more. A well-rounded student with strong leadership skills, Zorrilla served as team captain for her varsity basketball, flag football and track-and-field teams.

