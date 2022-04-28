Riverview Boy Scouts participate in Adopt-a-Pond planting

By LOIS KINDLE

Six members of Boy Scout Troop 610, of Riverview, recently helped some Sun City Center residents install 800 free plants from the Hillsborough County Adopt-A-Pond program.

“They planted all of them in three hours,” said Christopher Hobbs, asst. scout master, adding that the project was unique from other conservation projects the troop has been involved in. “It was amazing to see how much work they accomplished in such a short period of time.”

Those 800 plants were a long time in coming.

In 2019, Bob and Linda Monahan applied for a three-year Hillsborough County Adopt-A-Pond grant, asking for aquatic plants to help improve the water quality, wildlife habitat and appearance of Sunset Lake retention pond.

They received a few more than 100 of these plants in 2020, including some land plants called beauty berries. Those flourished, but the pond plants died, due to spraying by a pond herbicide treatment company, Linda said.

At the same time the grant was approved, Sunset Lake residents also took advantage of the Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Program. They picked up free bags of tiny mosquito fish at a designated county location and placed them strategically around the pond. The miniscule fish provide a natural way of controlling mosquito larvae without the use of insecticides or chemicals.

“We are happy to say our mosquito problem is at an all-time low,” Bob said.

It took two more years for the 800 plants to arrive; however, that was “primarily due to COVID 19 and county staffing issues,” Linda said. Included in the shipment were some land plants called native beauty berries, which have expansive roots that absorb chemicals from fertilizers and keep them from the pond. Birds and butterflies love them.

Shovels, wading boots and golf-cart transportation for the bagged plants were provided by the Monahans and/or neighbors Rita and Bill Bivins.

Bob provided a bit of training for the 16- and 17-year old scouts before the boys waded into the lake to install the aquatic plants in two feet of water offshore. They also planted some beauty berries along the shoreline.

Neighbor Ed Necco watched for an alligator known to be constantly trolling the lake.

As required, a majority percentage of the 16 pond residents approved the plantings, Linda said. Those who didn’t want the plants “were skipped per their wishes.”

The planting was followed by a pizza lunch, paid for by the Sunset Lake Association members.

“The county should be thanked for supplying the plants and a diagram of where to plant them,” Linda said. “[Hillsborough] County Public Works, which oversees the Adopt-A-Pond program, sent out representatives [to the community] on two occasions to review our specific needs; they recommended planting swamp rose mallow (rose-colored flowers), pickerel weed (blue flowers) and duck potato (white flowers). All of the plants growing together will be spectacular in color and texture.”

The Monahans said that since these plants cannot grow in water deeper than two feet, they will not overtake the pond. Other benefits include blocking a short, unsightly cement wall; providing a more natural appearance; providing cover for fish; and increasing oxygen to the pond, which reduces the need for “costly, unwanted herbicide spraying.”

Flourishing plants will also draw birds and wildlife to the lake area.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Pond program and/or mosquito control, call 813-635-5400 or visit www.HCFLGov.net and click on the appropriate link.

Boy Scout Troop 610 meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit www.troop610fl.weebly.com/.