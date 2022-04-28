Obituaries for the week of April 28, 2022

Shirley Rachel McMahon, age 91, of Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully on April 7, 2022. Born on Oct. 6, 1930, in Southbridge, Mass., to Hildege Girard and Mary Jane Girard Goudreau, Shirley enjoyed a 65-year marriage to the love of her life, Harry James McMahon, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2015.

Shirley and Harry’s life together took them from Southbridge to Indiana, Ohio, Connecticut, Cape Cod and, eventually, to Sun City Center. Shirley was loved and cherished by her two daughters, Deborah Harrison, and Lynn Barth (Don); five sons, Martin, Michael (Dawn), Kevin (Linda), Christopher and Matthew (Erica); 14 grandchildren – Mindy, Rebecca, Melissa, Aimee, Donny, Patrick, Lindsey, Reilly, Stephanie, Ryan, Matthew, Alejandra, Sydney and Jack; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Orlowski Mulford, and was preceded in death by her brother, George Girard.

Shirley’s career included work as a secretary at the College of the Holy Cross while husband Harry finished his degree on the G.I. Bill. She was also a dance instructor with Arthur Murray, a real estate agent and a justice of the peace in Vernon, Conn., where she and the family lived for 26 years. Shirley was proud to cap her rewarding career by serving as a secretary to senior executives at United Technologies in Hartford, Conn., before retiring to Dennis, Mass., and Florida.

Once settled in Sun City Center, Shirley got involved with the New England Club, eventually serving as club president. She loved to cook and to entertain friends and family almost as much as she loved to dance. Shirley was involved with many clubs and activities during 26 years in Sun City Center. One of her greatest joys was having her sister and best friend Dorothy move to Florida and become her neighbor after many years in Vernon, where their families grew up together. Her friend and dancing companion, Jim LaPointe, could always make her laugh and was a great comfort to her over the last three years.

Funeral mass will be held Thursday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, followed by burial ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.bcrf.org/).

Emil A. Marotta

Emil (Sonny) A. Marotta, 82, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Ill. He served in the U.S. Army during the uprising of the Berlin Wall Crisis. He retired as a Sgt. from the Bellwood, Ill. Police Department.

He had a love for his family, friends, dogs, fishing and hunting.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jane Marotta, and two brothers, Robert and James.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Karen; brother, John (Cheryl) Marotta; sister-in-laws, Diane Marotta and Norma Marotta; brothers-in-law, Wil (Georgia) Yakel, John (Pam) Yakel; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Plaza, Sun City Center, Fla., on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

Private interment was held at Sarasota National Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to Southeast Guide Dogs, Inc., 4210 77th St. E., Palmetto, FL 34221, or Military Family Support Trust, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Suite 400, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Maureen W. Hamilton

Maureen W. Hamilton, 73, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Sunday morning April 9th, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1949, in Stamford, Conn. Maureen was the oldest daughter of Leslie and Irene (Kilmartin) Worth. Maureen graduated from Newtown High School in Newtown, Conn. Maureen is survived by her brother-in-law, Mark Hakey; two nieces, Maureen Hakey, and Holly Magoon, of Vermont; two nephews, Michael Hakey, of Vermont and Patrick Hakey, presently overseas; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends in King’s Point, Sun City Center and Raleigh, North Carolina. She is predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Irene Worth, and her sister, Louise Hakey.

Maureen attended Morris Harvey College and graduated from the University of Charleston with a BA in history. She was also a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Maureen retired from the NC State University in 2012, where she had worked as a data analyst. Prior to her retirement, she researched many areas in Florida and, finally, decided King’s Point in Sun City Center would become her retirement home. Maureen had dreamed for years to retire to Florida, and her coworkers at NC state enjoyed her Flamingo and tropical decorated work area.

Maureen loved living in King’s Point and quickly became active in the community. In 2014 she was elected to the Federation of King’s Point and served two terms. She also served as president of her community owner’s association from 2018 until her death.

Maureen was a voracious reader and, especially, enjoyed historical novels. She was also an accomplished seamstress in her high school days. One day she received a call to design and sew a prom dress for one of her classmates. She told Maureen she had been asked to the prom by a very handsome guy. She later discovered her friend’s date was Bruce Jenner, another Newtown HS graduate.

A memorial Service will be planned for later this spring. Family and close friends will be notified when this service will occur

Beverly Beard

Beverly Cass Burk Cross Beard, 85, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed peacefully on Feb. 10, 2022. She was born to Richard Jamar Burk and Mary Via Burk on April 19, 1936, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; husbands, John Beard and John Cross; brother, Guy Burk; and John Cross’s son, Robert Cross.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Judy Satterfield, and husband Jim; daughter, Sheri Pinto, and husband Michael; son, Richard Cross, and wife Sue; John Beard’s son, John, and wife Kathy; daughter, Ruth Coffey; and husband Edward’s (deceased) son, Robert, and wife Jean; John Cross’s daughter, Sandra Cross-Klimkowski; Beverly’s brother, Richard Burk, and wife Sue; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Eagle Lake Masonic Cemetery in Eagle Lake, Texas.

Patty Kay

Patty Kay, 74, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away peacefully at The Sun City Hospice House on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Patty was born in New Britain, Conn., to Stanley E. and Eleanor V. Kapuchinski.

Patty is survived by her brother, Stanley, and family; her beloved dog, Lexy; and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.