East Bay JROTC wraps another successful year

By LOIS KINDLE

As the school year comes to a close at East Bay High School, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), can certainly be proud of its accomplishments, thanks to the leadership of graduating seniors, Cadet Battalion Commander Justice Sniffen, Battalion Executive Officer Natasha Santon and Battalion Sergeant Major Matthew Nowell.

The East Bay Indian Battalion has been successful on a number of fronts. Its 160 cadets have volunteered for countless community hours, supporting local churches, promoting the JROTC program to local middle schools and appearing on The Montel Williams Show, presenting the national colors; participating in the honor guard at Tampa Bay Rays games; taking 1st place in numerous Raiders events, finishing strong in marksmanship; and making it to the state championship in drill competition.

“The senior class of 16 cadets had the responsibility of building loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage in the underclassmen, and they have certainly succeeded,” said Retired Army Maj. John Gavigan, East Bay High School senior Army instructor.

Seniors in this student-led program have a hand in picking the JROTC leadership team for the next school year. In the next few weeks, packets will be collected, GPAs will be analyzed, cadet participation will be evaluated and new leaders will be chosen, so the program can maintain or exceed its high standards, Gavigan said.

The most important aspect of this program is teamwork, or as Amy Stevens-Cox, the school’s principal, likes to say, “supporting our East Bay Family.”

The U.S. Army JROTC is one of the world’s largest youth character-development and citizenship programs and was established by the National Defense Act of 1916.

According to the United States Department of Defense, JROTC prepares “students for leadership roles, while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities and privileges as American citizens. It is a stimulus for promoting graduation from high school, and it provides instruction and rewarding opportunities that will benefit the student, community and nation.”

The JROTC program teaches public and private high school students the kind of self-discipline, self-confidence and leadership skills needed to successfully face the challenges of adulthood.

JROTC programs, like the one at east Bay High School, are conducted at accredited secondary schools throughout the nation and taught by instructors who are retired Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard officers and enlisted personnel.

Junior Reserve Officer Training at the high school level isn’t about recruiting teens into military service. While some graduates choose to do so, many go on to college to pursue other careers.

For more information on the East Bay High School JROTC program, email john.gavigan@hcps.net/.