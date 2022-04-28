CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

We all know them when we see them – Ronald McDonald, Mickey Mouse, that little green Gecko, the memorable mascots of our time. Mascots make certain brands iconic, and they stand out in the crowded field of brand positioning. Mascot comes from the French word Mascotte, which means lucky charm. And choosing the correct mascot could be that lucky charm that takes your business to new heights.

Does your business need a mascot to make you stand out? Think about it. They are basically the storytellers of your brand. They tell your story without any words. We all know that Mr. Clean “can clean your whole house and everything that’s in it.” And those talking M&M? They don’t even need to talk – just show up – and you know what their message is.

A mascot can help with visual marketing. But it needs a believable backstory that resonates with your current and future customers. And above all, your mascot needs to encourage engagement with what products or services you are offering.

So why are we talking about mascots? Because I want to introduce you to the chamber’s new mascot: Sunny! We’ve included her picture in this column. But why a sun? Take a look at the chamber logo on our Facebook page or on our website. Our logo clearly displays a sun. Our job here at the chamber is to shine a light on our member businesses to make sure their businesses grow and remain in that spotlight. So, it was an easy choice. Going forward, look for Sunny! to shine that light on chamber businesses around South Hillsborough and beyond.

But I’m thinking Sunny! is in good hands. It’s not my first mascot rodeo. Back in my TV career, I was in charge of wrangling two mascots. And they both survived. The only fear I have is that Sunny! may become a costumed character. In my previous jobs, I hired someone to wear that mascot costume. Here at the chamber, I fear that job somehow falls within my job description. So, if Sunny! somehow becomes a costumed character, you’ll probably be able to call her Sunny! or Lynne. I only hope my board of directors will keep in mind that my color palette is winter and is not on that list. Just sayin’.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.