Sun City Center resident to travel to Poland to help aid Ukrainian refugees

By LOIS KINDLE

Janet Smith and her husband Bill visited Poland in 1989 and 1993, during mission trips on behalf of their church, Cumberland Christian. Both journeys were in support of Polish Christian Ministries.

Smith said she left with a profound caring for Poland and its people. On May 31, she’s heading back with Polish Christian Ministries to help Ukrainian refugees. She’s part of three teams, going there for two weeks each, primarily to help relieve Poles sheltering and aiding about 200 woman and children who recently fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

“I’m paying my own expenses, but I’m raising money for the refugees and the Polish people who are housing many of them,” said Smith, who will be flying into Warsaw. Her husband will stay behind this time. “I’ll be working in a church camp in Ostróda [a town in the historic region of Masuria in northern Poland], teaching English and tennis and making crafts with the women and children.”

Smith said she felt there was great need right now to provide some relief for the Poles who have been working so hard to care for the refugees there.

More than two million Ukrainian refugees are living in Poland, awaiting resolution of the war. Smith said 22 Christian churches currently have some of these refugees living in them, and many church members have taken Ukrainians into their private homes.

“Most of these refugees came with only the shirts on their backs, so the Polish people are providing them with food, clothing, personal hygiene items and housing,” Smith said. “The churches have turned their fellowship halls and meeting rooms into dormitories, and the camp I’m going to has also done that.

“[Poles] are the most giving, loving people,” Smith continued. “Even though they have very little, they give what they have. I have such a heart for the people of Poland, and I want to do whatever I can to help.”

If you’d like to support her effort, Smith is accepting tax-deductible donations through Haven of Hope, a faith-based, volunteer-driven 501(c) (3) nonprofit group she founded in 2015 to provide financial and emotional support to female inmates recently released from incarceration. All monies will go directly to caring for the refugees.

If you’d like to help, mail a check made payable to Haven of Hope, 308 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center 33573. In the memo field of the check, write “Poland.”