Gibsonton center, featuring AMC Riverview 14, is set to welcome new businesses

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Area residents will find several new businesses opening in the Gibsonton commercial center, site of the AMC Riverview 14, the Crackle Barrel and several other businesses.

Under construction in the dining, shopping and entertainment district, across the street from the Walmart at 9205 Gibsonton Drive, is McAlister’s Deli, part of an American chain of fast casual restaurants founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi. McAlister Deli bills itself as “a fast-casual restaurant chain, known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea.” In addition to dine-in and take-out services, catering is offered with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., McAlister’s reportedly has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states. For more, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com/. The deli is nestled between the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant and a new Woodie’s Wash Shack, currently being built at 9390 Theater Drive.

This car wash joins two other Woodie’s locations set to open in Riverview, one at U.S. Highway 301 and Paseo Al Mar Blvd. and the other at 11609 Boyette Road. Also under construction is a Woodie’s Wash Shack in Lithia, at 15256 FishHawk Blvd.

Woodie’s Wash Shack bills itself as the “highest-rated car wash in the Tampa Bay/St. Pete area” with an “epic automotive car wash” with a “ton of tubular tools to get your car riding” and a “totally bodacious surf crew to serve you.” According to its web site, Woodie’s is expanding rapidly in the Tampa Bay area and beyond and is consistently looking for new sites, investors and potential partners. For more, visit www.woodieswash.com or call: 813-490-9129.

Meanwhile, in the retail area flanked by AMC Riverview 14, the center’s shopping strip is set to welcome Riverview Tap House Craft House Kitchen and Spirits, which will fill the space vacated by Four Stacks Brewing. Also in the strip are the Rosemary Grill, featuring sandwiches, platters, salads, wings and seafood; Cricket Wireless; the Flex Suites Business Center; NY Nails; and Dollar Tree.

The strip sits on Strathmore Shores Place, named for the Strathmore Real Estate Group, developer of the 30-acre tract off New East Bay Road, across the street from the Walmart Supercenter in Gibsonton and near U.S. 41, U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 75.

Behind the strip on Strathmore Shores Place is Extended Stay America Premier Suites, which at its opening in 2019 was billed as the chain’s “first new prototype hotel in 13 years,” targeting the lodging industry’s mid-priced extended-stay market.

The 124-room hotel is nestled between the shopping strip and the AMC multiplex cinema, which opened in March 2017 as a Goodrich Quality Theatre (GQT). The recently renamed AMC Riverview 14 sits just one-tenth of a mile west of the Interstate 75 Gibsonton-Riverview exit.