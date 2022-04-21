Feline Folks to sponsor Rise Family Theatre presentation of The Sound of Music

By LOIS KINDLE

A Plant City-based theatre group for home-schooled children has partnered with Feline Folks to bring The Sound of Music: Youth Edition to the Kings Point Veterans Theater.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical will be presented May 5 at 7 p.m. and May 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“A friend of mine who used to run the youth group at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center told me about [Rise Family Theatre] and guided me to its presentation last year of Little Women, said Sheila Thurston, Feline Folks president. “I was so impressed I got the idea of partnering with them to help raise funds for our work here in Sun City Center.”

Although the performers are young, the audience will be surprised at the high caliber of acting, said director Amy Beatty.

“These children are very good singers and actors,” she said. “We’re all very excited to partner with Feline Folks and help raise money and build awareness.”

Thurston said show proceeds will be shared, so the collaboration will benefit both nonprofit groups.

“It will be very different and exciting to see these kids perform,” she said. “And who doesn’t like The Sound of Music?

The 90-minute performance is based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers and how a young postulant, struggling to become a nun, finds herself more suited to govern a widowed naval captain’s seven children. Her presence in the family brings love, laughter and music back into their lives, even as the Nazis are infiltrating Austria.

Tickets for all shows are $10 per person and available at the Kings Point Box Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the door.

A donation of canned cat food for Feline Folks is requested.

All performances are open to the public.

About Feline Folks

Feline Folks was founded in 2007. This all-volunteer, 501(c)( 3) nonprofit organization is dedicated to the safe and humane management of feral cats in the greater Sun City Center community.

The group traps, neuters, vaccinates and returns free-roaming cats to their habitats to keep their population to a minimum, feeds and cares for them daily and, whenever possible, finds them forever homes.

To make a donation to help cover the operational expenses of caring for these community cats or to volunteer your help, visit www.felinefolks.org/.

About Rise Family Theatre

Based in Plant City, Rise Family Theatre is a theater company of 32 home-schooled boys and girls, ages 10 to 19. It was founded in 2021 by Amy Beatty, Rebecca Andrews and Susie Collins.

The 501(c) (3) nonprofit group was formed to incorporate all aspects of theater production for students to learn. In addition to acting, the children make their own sets and costumes, collect or make props, handle sound and tech, create playbills, post social media and more.

They rehearse at a venue in Brandon, normally perform at Sadye Gibbs Community Center in Plant City and are currently looking for additional venues where they can perform.

To learn more about the theater company or make a donation to support the program, email risefamilytheatre@gmail.com/.

IF YOU GO

WHO: Rise Family Theatre and Feline Folks

WHAT: The Sound of Music

WHERE: Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center

WHEN: May 5, 7 p.m. and May 6, 1:30 and 7 p.m.

COST: $10 per person, donation of canned cat food requested but not required

TICKETS: Kings Point Box Office, 813-387-3447, or at the door

Rise Family Theatre students performed in The Importance of Being Earnest at the Sadye Gibbs Community Center in Plant City, November 2021. In addition to acting, these youngsters handle all aspects of production.