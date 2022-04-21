Against the odds, South Shore Hospital employee to become a doctor

By LOIS KINDLE

Mark Mirabueno received two pleasant surprises recently when he was named Caregiver of the Month at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and notified by Florida State University of his acceptance to medical school.

The 24-year-old patient-care technician was highly recommended by the hospital’s CEO, Sheldon Barr.

“At HCA Healthcare and [HCA Florida South Shore] Hospital, our mission is, “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,’” she wrote in his letter of recommendation. “Marc is an absolute example of our mission, vision and values. I am in awe of the adversity he has overcome and the motivation behind his why as he journeys from a PCT to a medical student and, ultimately, to a physician.

“It is without hesitation I recommend Marc Mirabueno to FSU medical school,” she continued. “It would also be my sincere hope that he would return to our community as a physician. We would be privileged to have him.”

Born in New Jersey and raised in Jacksonville, Mirabueno grew up in a single-parent household and graduated in 2015 from Space Coast High School, where half of the students come from economically disadvantaged families. Four years later, he earned a degree in exercise physiology from Florida State University, with the goal of becoming a medical doctor. He immediately applied to the Florida State University College of Medicine but was initially rejected.

“I graduated magna cum laude, so my grades and GPA were fine,” Mirabueno said. “I got the impression during my interview that I lacked practical experience in the medical field. So I worked at Publix as a pharmacy tech for a year, and then decided to work at a hospital to get that kind of experience.”

He volunteered at UF Health Jacksonville for a couple of months over the summer, where he worked in the emergency room. At first he was intimidated, until he witnessed how ER doctors remained calm through chaos. It inspired him.

His girlfriend had moved south to work as a nurse at Tampa General Hospital, so Mirabueno decided to follow her in 2021 and get a job in the Tampa Bay area. He landed a job as a PCT at South Bay Hospital [now HCA Florida South Shore Hospital] in January.

He enjoyed keeping patients safe, clean and comfortable, making sure they ate and staying on top of their vitals.

“My favorite part was working with patients,” he said. “Most were 65 and older, and being there for them when most needed was important to me. I enjoyed advocating for them.”

But he never lost sight of re-applying to medical school. He left the hospital April 4 and will begin his medical school education May 31.

Mirabueno has his sights set on becoming a primary care physician.

“I was drawn toward the FSU College of Medicine mission,” he said, “which includes educating and developing ‘exemplary physicians who practice patient-centered health care…and are responsive to community needs, especially through service to elder, rural, minority and underserved populations.’ I was built for it,” he said.

“My mom was a massage therapist and esthetician who was sole provider for my brother and I,” Mirabueno continued. “She had arthritis, and her job depended on her being healthy.

“Health is the foundation of independence, and I want to be able to help patients achieve it,” he said. “I also want to mentor disadvantaged children in situations similar to mine when I was in high school. It’s important for me to make a difference in the community.”

Mirabueno thanks the hospital’s staff and nurses for their support.

“I’m grateful to Sheldon and Chief Nursing Officer Misty Steffen for making rounds on the floor every day,” he said. “It was reassuring seeing leadership on the floor daily. I had a very supportive team.”

Mirabueno is currently working with a Navy recruiter, hopes to serve as a physician in the military and, eventually, wants to return to Florida to serve its population, he said.

“I’m so excited,” he said of his future. “It’s been a long time coming.”