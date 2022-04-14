Who knew doing a crossword could be so much fun?

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players will be back in action April 21 to 23 on the Kings Point Veterans Theater stage, for the first time since the pandemic started, when it presents Jerry Meyer’s dramedy 2 Across. Meyer also wrote scripts for All in the Family, M*A*S*H*, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show.

“When we closed our highly successful run of Boeing Boeing in November 2019, little did we know that it would be our last main-stage production until [now],” said Rick Swenson, Pelican Players Community Theatre’s board president. “We were just a few weeks away from performing Nana’s Naughty Knickers when Covid shut us down.”

The board decided its first, returning mainstage production should be a smaller two-person show, and 2 Across fit the bill perfectly.

Directed by Jack Stevens and produced by Mary Banaszak, the play begins as two strangers –a man and a woman – board an early-morning commuter train after coming from the airport. They pass the time in their otherwise empty car conversing and doing a Will Shortz New York Times crossword puzzle.

Complete opposites, Vera Baxter is a highly organized, buttoned-up psychologist, and Stanley Owens is a free-spirited, out-of-work ad executive. She takes crossword puzzles seriously; he quits easily. The sniping between them gets pretty serious.

“It’s a sparring match lightened by laugh-out-loud comedy,” said Carol MacAlister, one of the two leads. “See what happens as their uneasy banter takes them in a surprising direction.”

Critics have called the play everything from hilarious, poignant and witty to romantic and wonderfully entertaining.

“It’s a comical play with good, snappy lines,” said Jack Parry, the other lead. “He’s a carefree, impulsive man who’s been unemployed for 18 months, and she’s a wound-up, rather smug woman who’s just dropped her 18-year-old son off at the airport to go into the Marines.

“They play off each other’s personality,” he added. “She thinks he’s a flake, and he thinks she’s stuffy.

Each will reveal a secret by the end of the play.”

Show times are 7 p.m., April 21 and 22, and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 23. Tickets are $15 for all of the evening shows, and $12 for the Saturday matinee.

They’re available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Kings Point Box Office, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, and at the door.

BYOB, cups and snacks. Masks are optional.

All performances are open to the public. You do not have to live in Kings Point to attend. Simply drive through the visitors gate, and let the guard know you’re there to see the play.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds benefit its Community Foundation of Tampa Bay Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, which provides educational funding for graduating Hillsborough County students pursuing careers in the arts.

Actors, stagehands and folks willing to help with set design or costuming are always needed. Experience isn’t required, and anyone is invited to join.

For more information, visit the Pelican Players Facebook page or www.pelicanplayersscc.org/.