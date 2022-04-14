Whitcomb expanding SCC’s Commonwealth Office Park

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Construction activity on two structures adjacent to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, East Del Webb Boulevard, is Phase 3 of a Commonwealth Office Park expansion on ten acres owned by Stanley Whitcomb.

Operations in two businesses already in the complex will be moving to the new buildings to accommodate growth. Florida Orthopedic will occupy the larger 12,200-square-foot building, scheduled for completion in late summer. In the smaller 6,000-square-foot building, Sun City Center Veterinarian Clinic will be sharing space with a medical practice, to date unnamed. Targeted completion for that building is December 2022.

Planning for a Phase 4 expansion is underway for the remaining two acres on the 10-acre parcel, but Whitcomb said it is too early to comment.

The Stanley Whitcomb name is a familiar one for those who know Sun City Center’s growth path. The impact of his personal investment and development expertise on this area spans four decades. In the ‘70s, after Walter-Gould (W-G) Development bought out Del Webb in 1972, the First National Bank of Chicago (FNBC) held mortgages for both SCC and Kings Point. Recognizing growth potential, Whitcomb advised the bank to buy the development rights in both communities. It did just that in 1976 and, operating under the W-G name, hired Whitcomb as chief operating officer. W-G (the bank) proved to be one of the most successful developers for five years before selling to another developer.

A turbulent development period followed, and Whitcomb invested in SCC personally before returning in an official role in 1987, when he brokered the sale of SCC properties to his friend, Al Hoffman. He served as a consultant during the transition and considerable growth occurred until Hoffman sold his holdings in 2001.

Whitcomb’s participation in making the golf cart path from East Del Webb to SR301 a reality is also a significant page in history. The path cuts through his property and was made possible by his willingness to sell an easement to Hillsborough County. He is quick to allay resident fears about the path by explaining that the agreement includes a proviso ensuring the path’s existence, although its location can be shifted if necessary.

In addition to the East Del Webb property, Whitcomb owns the Center Plaza Building by the post office. It houses several tenants as well as his management company, RealTec Realty.

“It has been fun,” Whitcomb says about his Sun City Center involvement. He still chuckles when relating an incident in the ‘70s when he arrived in SCC late one evening and attempted to spend the night in a W-G model home. A neighbor called the authorities and they “threw him out” because he was too young for the 55+ community.

Although he lives in Tampa, Whitcomb visits Sun City Center often and stays current on community happenings.