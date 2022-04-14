The Thunderbirds Back in Lakeland at The SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo 2022

By Troy McClellan

The 2022 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, opened with clear skies and beautiful Florida weather. With the exception of Thursday’s three inches of rain fall over the Lakeland area, which forced the cancellation of airshow activities, the event was an incredible success.

This year the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team was the main event. This is the first time the team has returned to Lakeland since 2016, and it was back with a new routine to dazzle the crowds.

On Friday morning, I had the distinct privilege and honor to witness Lakeland Police Department’s Sergeant Chad Mumbauer take flight with the USAF Thunderbirds Demonstration Team. This continues a tradition of the Hometown Hero ride with the year’s military demonstration team during the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo.

Sergeant Mumbauer is a 25+ year public servant and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He has also overcome brain cancer three times over the last 10 years and has returned to full duty as the leader of the Lakeland Police Department’s Special Operations Unit. Sergeant Mumbauer, we thank you for your outstanding bravery, service and dedication to the community.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, numerous other performers took to the skies with incredible aerobatic flying with nerves of steel. Among these performers was Patty Wagstaff. At 70 years young, she is still flying for the crowds. She currently operates Patty Wagstaff Aviation Safety, LLC, training pilots in aerobatics, airmanship and more. She is a world-renown aerobatic champion and was inducted into the International Women’s Aviation Hall of Fame.

If you have a passion for aviation and wish to support Aerospace Center for Excellence, it would greatly appreciate your donations. For more information visit its website at https://flysnf.org/support-the-mission/what-is-ace/.

From the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo website:

SUN ‘n FUN Fly-In, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that markets and supports dozens of year-round events, including the Aerospace Expo. Proceeds from these events are the primary source of funding for The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), which has emerged as a nationally recognized leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its various learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships and summer camps aimed at engaging, educating and accelerating the next generation of aerospace professionals. In addition to SUN ‘n FUN, ACE is the home of the Florida Air Museum, Florida’s Official Aviation Museum and Education Center, and the Lakeland Aero Club, which is the country’s largest high school flying club. ACE is the world’s leader in producing licensed teenage private pilots and delivers youth programs that engage over 50,000 students a year.