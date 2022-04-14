Obituaries for the week of April 14, 2022

Jett Yoho

Sept. 7, 1996- April 10, 2021

We miss you everyday son. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts. We love you.

Love Mom, Dad and the whole family.

Mary T. Larson

Mary T. Larson, 84, of Sun City Center, passed away on March 23, 2022. She is survived by husband Lyle; sons, Jay and Randy; daughter, Jill; grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Austin and Alana; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Olivia; and loving daughter-in-law, Michelle. She is preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters, all of Minneapolis, Minn. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 E College Ave., Ruskin, Fla., on April 16, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Geraldine Rae Casey

Geraldine Rae Casey was born on December 2, 1934, to Carl and Lois Youngblood at home in Marshall County, Iowa.

She had a special relationship with her brother Terry. They bonded through their childhood and remained very close, life-long friends.

She attended Albion High School in Albion, Iowa.

She moved to California in the 1950’s and spent most of the rest of her life there.

She worked for Clark Metals (later Coast Aluminum) in Gardena, California, in accounting, and moved to Hayward, California, in 1984 to help them open a new office there before retiring in 2001.

She also lived in Kimberling City, Missouri, Sierra Vista, Arizona and Sun City Center, Florida.

She was best known for her love for her family who very much loved her in return! She was also known for enjoying the finer things of life. She was always a classy, beautiful lady who aged very gracefully.

She met Jim Casey in 1988 and quickly developed a special bond with his children, Kathryn and Scott, that would continue through the rest of her life!

Geri and Jim not only formed a wonderful bond of marriage (which took place in Hawaii), but they also together created a bond of faith in Jesus who transformed both of their lives.

Some of her last words were “I love the Lord” and sharing her joy of how Jim grew to know, love and serve Jesus, also.

She passed away on March 23, 2022, in Sun City Center, Florida at the age of 87 years, three months and 21 days.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lois Youngblood and her brother, Terry Youngblood.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Casey, of Sun City Center, Florida; Scott (Christy) Casey of Grand Isle, Maine; their children, Cameron and McKaley; Kathryn Casey of Sacramento, California, and her children, Alexa, Ariel and Isaac; Sister-in-law, Carol Youngblood, Bedford, Texas; nephew, Randy (Kim) Youngblood, Sierra Vista, Arizona; niece Terri (Brian) Chase, Mansfield, Texas; their children, Austin, Andrew and Caroline; great-nieces, Cara (Luis) Robles, Parkland, Florida, and Carissa (Zach) Plumb, El Cajon, California.

Geri was a member at Trinity Baptist Church where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 23, 2022.

John Philip Clarke

August 5, 1938 – April 2, 2022

John Philip Clarke, 83, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 2, 2022. John was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to John D. and Alice (Adams) Clarke.

John is survived by his wife Estelle; their three children, Cindy Thomason (Jason) of Warrenton, Va., Jason Clarke (Gigi) of Hunt Valley, Md. and Beth Clarke of Fla.; four grandchildren, Nathaniel, McKayla, Finn and Erin; sister, Joan Cooper of San Francisco, Calif., and sister, Lois Gale (Eugene) of Columbia, Conn.; three nieces; one surviving nephew; and many loved extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Alyce Hammarstrom, and nephew, Jay Hammarstrom,

John earned his degree in physics from the University of Connecticut. After school John was in the Army, stationed in Alaska and Korea. He worked for the National Security Agency for 30 years. His tours included Denver, Colo.; Ft. Meade, Md.; and Australia.

John enjoyed spending time with his family, lighthouses, jigsaw puzzles, The Simpsons, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. He was a dedicated supporter of UConn Huskies men’s basketball and the Boston Red Sox. One of his proudest moments was when he was inducted into the Connecticut Baseball Hall of Fame – as a bat boy!

In keeping with John’s giving spirit, his remains will be donated to the Anatomical Board of the State of Florida for use in medical education programs. The family is planning to honor John on his birthday, August 5, with a memorial Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204, www.garysinisefoundation.org/, or to support the charity of your choice.

Tom D. Zuidema

Tom D. Zuidema, 79, of Sun City Center, Fla., went to be with his lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 2, 2022, to enjoy the greatest adventure to mankind — eternal life in Heaven with friends and loved ones saved by the grace of the Lord. Born Aug. 17, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Delbert and Gladys Zuidema, he is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Christopher and family; daughter, Jamie and her family; and Bev’s mother, Eileen Caudill.

After graduation from Lee High School in Wyoming, Mich., Tom attended Grand Rapids Community College, Western Michigan University (BSED), Northern Illinois University (MSED) and continuing education classes at the University of Michigan, Southern Illinois University and Eastern Illinois University. He taught English and Journalism at Byron Center High School, later moving to Joliet, Illinois, where he was choir director and Sunday school teacher at Bethel Baptist Church for many years. He taught English and Spanish, public speaking and drama production at JT West High School until 1980 when he and his wife Betsy (deceased) moved to Saugatuck, Mich., where they owned and operated West Wind KOA, later developing that campground into Saugatuck RV Resort, a condominium resort.

Tom served as treasurer and president of the Saugatuck-Douglas Chamber of Commerce; president of Michigan KOA Owners Association; and president of the National KOA Owners Association, during which time he received the National KOA Man-of-the year Award. Later, he served as a consultant for David Gorin and Associates, assisting over 40 campground owners throughout the nation in evaluating the potential and possibility of converting their campground business into an RV condominium resort business.

Arriving in Sun City Center 11 years ago, he and his wife Beverly became members of Trinity Baptist Church, where Tom sang in the choir, played his keyboard, served in the sound booth, on the music committee, the nomination committee, and served as Sunday school teacher and as chairman of body of the deacons. Tom and his wife Bev were a Keller Williams Real Estate team for years here in Sun City Center. Most recently, after letting his wife take over the real estate, he served as a community association manager for several HOA corporations in the Sun City Center area, tending to the business and financial affairs for over a 100 homeowners in our area.

A Celebration of Life service will be held April 16, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 W. Del Webb, Sun City Center, Fla. No flowers please. Just donate to your favorite charity or help someone in their time of need.

David Mohl

The loving heart of David (Dave) Mohl, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., gave out on March 25, 2022. His humor will be sorely missed by many.

After graduating from Northwestern University and serving in the Army for two years, Dave worked in the insurance and real estate industries in Chicago. As president of Downs, Mohl and Company, he owned and operated a successful and highly respected property management company in Chicago and its suburbs for many years before retiring and moving to Sun City Center (SCC) in 2003.

Dave used his management skills, diplomacy and resourcefulness as a volunteer for many Sun City Center and Freedom Plaza activities and committees. Two of his proudest achievements were starting the SCC outdoor bandshell concerts in 2010 and, a few years later, convincing the owner of the SCC shopping mall to upgrade its store exteriors. He was also president of the SCC Tennis Association and the Caloosa Trace Homeowners Association as well as chairman of the Freedom Plaza Finance Committee, among many other activities.

Humor was important to Dave as he played golf, tennis, attended meetings and participated in social activities. As he said, “I spent a lot of time trying for laughs,” and, indeed, he was fun to be with, even during his eight months in hospice care.

Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy; his brothers, Barry Mohl of SCC, Jeff Mohl of Sarasota and their wives, Lorna and Anne; four nieces and nephews; and five grand-nieces and -nephews. His older brother, Fred Mohl, pre-deceased him.

A private ceremony will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Life Path Hospice (3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573), the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Assistance Program (702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573) or a local food pantry of your choice.

Belinda Cady

Belinda (Bindy) Matelski Cady, 79, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away on March 24, 2022.

Belinda was born to Grace Hunter Matelski and Atony Matelski. She grew up in the upper peninsula town of Hulbert, Michigan. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Cady family businesses and with Chippewa County Office of Emergency Services before retiring from Speedling Inc. in Sun City Center, Fla.

She brought joy to all who knew her and spread that joy throughout her lifetime. She is preceded in death by her son, Jay. She is survived by her son, Craig; sisters, Shirley, Antonette, Maxine, Helen and Camille; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a no-fuss Celebration of Life with the awesome people of the Ruskin Fraternal Order of Eagles on April 16, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.