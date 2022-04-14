Hillsborough’s new school programs address need for construction and healthcare workers

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Two new high school programs set to address the growing need in Tampa Bay for healthcare and construction workers are in the works for Hillsborough County students, as part of a three-phase effort that also includes a medical technical college.

Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County public schools, said to expect a “marketing blitz over the summer” for the first two phases of the workforce development initiative, which includes a medical academy for students in grades 9-12 at D.W. Waters Career Acceleration Academy in Academy.

Likewise, the second phase involves expanding Hillsborough’s construction academy for students in grades 9-12 at the Bowers/Whitley Career Acceleration Academy in Tampa.

According to the March 28 episode [of “In-Depth With Davis Workforce Development Programs” on YouTube], school officials are set to recruit faculty, staff and students interested in the workforce programs. Beyond that, phase three involves turning Brewster into the Brewster Medical Technical College for post-graduation studies in the medical field.

Driving the innovative push forward is the need for healthcare and construction workers in the dramatically expanding Tampa Bay market.

Based on extensive research, “What we determined without a doubt is that the two industries that are going to be leading in job opportunities are the medical and construction industries,” said Kim Bays, chief of innovation for Hillsborough County public schools, in the video segment. “We expect that by the year 2029, there will be 116,000 job opportunities in the medical industry and 51,000 job opportunities in the construction industry. So, it’s incumbent upon us to prepare students for those two industries.”

Toward that end, Bay said school officials have been working with more than 150 medical [partners]and business partners in the construction field to determine next steps in meeting emerging workforce needs.

“They’ve been providing their wisdom on what equipment do our students need to know how to use, what materials do they have to be familiar with, what do they have to have in their curriculum and what do they need in their facilities,” Bay said. Through site visits, small group meetings and more, these partners “have been telling us what they need so that when our students graduate, they are ready to go right into the workplace.”

Kimberly Guy, senior vice president for the BayCare Health System, is one such partner.

“The school district has shown its commitment to helping develop the healthcare workforce in Tampa Bay,” Guy said, in the video episode. “This talent pipeline being created at the technical college and medical academy will help ensure work-ready students can enjoy our existing team as soon as they graduate.”

Likewise, Jonathan Graham, president of HORUS Construction Services, said coming from a low-income community himself, “I know what kind of effect having these classes will have on those individuals, and they will be able to make good money,” Graham said. “Giving them the opportunity and the access is what’s needed at an early age so their minds can be right to do something productive and not say they don’t have a chance because they’re not a lawyer or not a doctor.”

According to Davis, school officials are creating workforce development programs to keep in step with the economic forecast for the Tampa Bay area. “Florida’s private sector employment has increased by 470,000, or 6.7 percent over the past year,” Davis said. “Two of these industries that have gained the most jobs are construction and healthcare.”

Bay agreed, noting that the “COVID pandemic really threw everybody back a few steps, adults and students alike.”

“Our students kind of lost track of what’s available to them out there,” Bay said. “Many of them don’t know whether they want to go to college [for] two years or four years. They might not know whether they want to join the military, and they might not know what’s available to them in the workforce. So, it’s incumbent on us to be able to show them and prepare them for what lies ahead.”

Toward that end, freshman Hunter Short gave a first-hand view of his studies at Bowers/Whitley Career Acceleration Academy, where, in helping to build a house, he’s learning life skills for the future. Moreover, “once I graduate, I have a job offer in Wyoming,” Short said. The starting pay is $80 an hour, he added, for working on the structural welding of houses.

For more, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/buildingtampastomorrow/. On YouTube, search for “In-Depth With Davis Workforce Development Programs.”