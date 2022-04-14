Emergency squad announces reduction in service during summer months

By LOIS KINDLE

People volunteer for many reasons.

For some, it’s to gain a sense of purpose or a connection to the community; for some, it’s a desire to make new friends, acquire new skills or help others; and then there are those who do it simply to enrich their own lives through an activity they truly enjoy.

That’s why the Sun City Center Emergency Squad is currently “kind of stumped why more people aren’t volunteering” to be part of its ambulance or dispatching teams,” said EMT Robin Watt, who’s been on the squad for 17 years.

The squad provides free ambulance service to Sun City Center residents and, ideally, runs four crews of three volunteers seven days a week. But it’s now facing a cut in service, due to the fact 32 members of its ambulance teams are snowbirds who’ve headed north for at least the summer. Unfortunately, there’s no one to replace them.

At the moment, many of the ambulance crew members who remain are volunteering for double and triple shifts, but as commendable as their commitment is, Capt. Mike Bardell knows it’s not sustainable.

Since there are no replacements in the wings, the chief is being forced to reduce the number of crews operating per day to one ambulance per eight-hour shift as of May 1. This means that if an ambulance is out on a call, residents in need will probably have to rely on Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for help. That is, if one of their crews is available.

The issue is troublesome all around.

The Sun City Center Emergency Squad has a mandate with the county to assist Fire Rescue with non-emergency calls involving basic life support within the boundaries of Sun City Center and outside its boundaries when an ambulance is available.

“If HCFR isn’t available, it doesn’t matter if the call is life threatening or not,” Watt said. “We still have to respond and get the patient to the hospital.”

Likewise, if the squad had no ambulance available when a non-emergency call comes in, Fire Rescue must step in, if it can.

“Last month, we had 15 such calls for assistance outside of our community,” Watt said.

The need for county ambulances and paramedics will continue to grow, as more and more homes are built in the areas around the Sun City Center community. A new Sun City Center North fire station, to be built on land across from the Ayersworth community on U.S 301, is planned.

” Most of us find a deep, personal satisfaction in helping others in their time of need,” Watt said. “But how do we get this across to others in our community?

“While we aren’t closing the doors anytime soon, the downward trend in volunteering for the squad means that we’ll have to reduce ambulance service to the community. And while we have four ambulances, the wheels don’t turn without having three volunteers on board. This means that during the summer, we’ll only have one ambulance per shift available during each 24-hour period.”

Watt said there are many misperceptions about the squad’s ambulance crew schedules of eight-hour shifts every eight days. But the eight-day rotation actually makes it quite flexible, she said.

Medical experience isn’t required to volunteer on an ambulance.

The squad has certified trainers who teach its emergency medical responder (EMR) classes, which include CPR. EMRs record patients’ information, their medical histories and the events of the call. Most of the time, they get information from a family member or caregiver but occasionally assist with patient care.

Drivers first go through the EMR class and then take an additional 16-hour driving class. In addition to being responsible for getting the ambulance crew safely to and from the scene, the driver assists the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in providing patient care.

EMTs are the lead crew members on the ambulance; they determine the patient’s medical issues and treatment needs. EMTs are licensed by the state after training at Hillsborough Community College SouthShore and passing certification exams. They are also CPR certified.

All uniforms are provided at no cost.

“I can’t tell you how many times our new volunteers tell us they wish they had joined us sooner,” Watt said. “When we aren’t caring for a patient, the camaraderie in the Ready Room is so much fun. Most teams develop their own ‘get-together traditions’ allowing us to become better friends and teammates.

“Really, there’s not a better group of people to grow old with,” she said.

For more information, visit https://sccems.com or call 813-633-1411.