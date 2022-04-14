CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

During the Pandemic, we learned to be flexible and how to pivot. And I personally learned there is a work around for everything. I have omitted the phrase “It can’t be done” from my vocabulary. It can. At the chamber, we learned that the six most costly words are “We’ve always done it that way.” Sometimes you just have to give up those sacred cows that weren’t part of your mission or vision or were never even in your best interest. We got rid of a lot of those sacred cows. And no one has really noticed. I’m just sorry it took a pandemic to make us realize how to become our best selves.

But not everybody learned how to eliminate those sacred cows. Many of our states have laws in place they should probably look at and drop. I ran across list of the weirdest laws in the United States, and I wonder how these laws remain on the books to this day.

Get a load of these. In Mobile, Alabama, it is illegal to possess, make, sell, give away or throw any non-biodegradable, plastic-based confetti. So much for parties there. In Fairbanks, Alaska, it’s illegal for a moose to be on the sidewalk – even if it is your pet. But I do have to ask, are they even good pets? In Connecticut, for pickles to be fit to eat, they must bounce when they are dropped from a height of one foot. That should really prolong your dinner time routine with all that pre-dinner bouncing.

In Indiana, grocery, convenience, and drug stores can’t sell cold beer. However, if the beverage is not cooled, it can be sold legally. Businesses have been fighting for years to get the law repealed.

Although Iowa is a landlocked state, drunk surfing or water skiing is prohibited. And in Kansas, it is illegal to hunt from a motorboat.

Apparently, Wisconsin takes its dairy products very seriously. It has a law that prohibits serving margarine at a public eating place as a substitute for butter — unless it is ordered by the customer. Violators can be fined between $100 and $500 and/or imprisoned up to three years. And we cannot forget Florida. There is a Florida state statute, that states, with a few other provisos, that a dog’s owner isn’t liable for damages caused by their pet if at the time of the injury the owner has a sign prominently displayed on his property that includes the words ‘Bad Dog.’

So, as we head back into our new normal, we need to take a look around and maybe makes some changes. Some things don’t and shouldn’t last forever. My proudest accomplishment? If you google Sun City Center DMV, it no longer gives the chamber’s address and phone number. Thanks, Google. It only took me five years to get that fixed!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.