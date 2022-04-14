C.A.R.E. Agency offers IV infusion therapy and other services

By LOIS KINDLE

Are you unable to absorb certain medications or vitamins through your stomach, feel like you’re dragging or need relief from a migraine or headache? Are you feeling dehydrated and experiencing lightheadedness? Does your immune system or hair, skin or nails need a boost?

C.A.R.E. Agency, of Sun City Center, can help.

Among its many services are an array of IV infusion therapy drips, safely administered by a skilled medical team and specifically aimed at helping you feel better quickly.

“No prescription is needed,” said registered nurse Thalia Shurns, C.A.R.E. Agency’s founder and owner. “After filling out the paperwork, we follow up with an assessment to make sure there are no contraindications. The infusions take about 30-minutes to administer, and their effects last about a week.

“Injections into the muscle are also available for certain vitamins and medications, and their effects last two to three weeks,” she said. “Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.”

Shurns noted IV hydration and infusion drip therapy can improve immune health and sleep, boost energy levels and reverse dehydration; improve mood, provide allergy relief and reduce symptoms of colds and migraines; improve mental clarity and cognitive function, combat fatigue and accelerate wound healing; help maintain the strength of muscles and tissues, help with weight reduction, reduce signs of aging and more.

“Because it bypasses the digestive system, IV infusion therapy offers almost 100 percent absorption of vitamins, minerals and medications,” she said. “Oral ingestion offers only 30 to 80 percent.”

IV hydration and infusion drip therapy upon request isn’t covered by insurance, but Shurns is in the process of getting approval for prescriptions. She’s also currently putting together offers for reduced pricing on packages.

Through May, she’s offering any IV drip therapy with a free injection for $89. It’s a great way for you to try one and see the results you could have.

About C.A.R.E. Agency

C.A.R.E. (Care, Adroit, Commitment and Excellence) Agency is at 137 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Suite 101, Sun City Center. Its 1,500-square-foot office, which opened in January, is located in the two-story building behind CVS Pharmacy off State Road 674.

Through its mobile service, the agency has provided care to residents throughout Hillsborough County and part of Pinellas County since 2019.

IV infusion therapy is only one of its services. Others include DOT lab testing, drug screenings and allergy skin screenings, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, Flu A and B testing and more; in-home or office pre- or post-surgical recovery; homecare for seniors; TB administration for healthcare workers; esthetician services, including waxing for both men and women, facials, slimming and more; and CPR training.

“We decided to offer a plethora of services tailored to folks of all ages, so they wouldn’t have to travel far to get them,” Shurns said. “We try to make everything convenient.

The staff includes Shurns, Christine Cobb, ARNP; Tangela Cobb, RN; and Colleen Davis, director of administration.

“We like helping the community, making people feel better and catering to their needs,” Shurns said, adding that more nurses will be hired as demand grows. “We love meeting new people and taking care of them.

C.A.R.E. Agency is a member of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call or text 888-899-8665 or visit www.careagency.net/.