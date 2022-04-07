By LOIS KINDLE

The MacBeth And Cheese Performance Art Theater will present Steel Magnolias at the Firehouse Cultural Center April 22 to 24 and April 29 to May 1. Tickets are on sale now for any of the six performances, which will include four Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 2.

“It’s a story that makes you laugh and cry and laugh some more,” said Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center programs director. “MacBeth And Cheese has always given local folks an opportunity to show their talents in wonderful performances with fantastic sets. This production will be no different.”

The comedy/drama is based on a true-life story, written as a play by Robert Harling and adapted for the large screen in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias, starring Sally Field, Shirley McClane, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah.

The story takes place in a small beauty shop in northern Louisiana, where a tight-knit group of women friends gather to gossip about everyone and everything. It’s warm and witty and filled with memorable one liners and zingers, like “What separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize,” “The nicest thing I can say about her is her tattoos are spelled correctly” and “If you can’t say anything nice about somebody, come sit by me.”

Audiences will love it as much now as they did then, Stein said.

“Never underestimate the importance of good girlfriends and good hair,” said director Veronica Fields, of MacBeth And Cheese. “Every woman needs a good support system, and Steel Magnolias is about the strength we find in family and those we think of as extended family. A tale of laughter, joy and growth mixed in with just a little bit of heartbreak, it’s a modern classic, portrayed by excellent local actresses, that shouldn’t be missed.”

The two-hour play is part of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Center Stage programming, which includes live concerts, comedy and theater. It will include a 15-minute intermission.

Seating will be cabaret-style. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers and can be purchased online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/center-stage or by calling 813-645-7651.

Adult beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

About MacBeth And Cheese

MacBeth And Cheese is a small, all-volunteer, community theatre group, started in 2019 by Amy Windle and Camille Hashem. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit group partners with the Firehouse Cultural Center to do at least two productions each year at Center Stage, which have included The Odd Couple, Deathtrap, Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play and the radio production of A Christmas Carol.

The cultural center has been a great venue for its plays, said co-founder Amy Windle.

“The entire staff is fantastic,” she said. “They take out all the overhead, so we can focus on production. “And they handle all of the administrative work.”