South Shore Diamond Squads all have home games this week

By STEVE JACKSON

All five South Shore high baseball squads have games at home this week as they hope to get hot in the last month of the regular season. Post-season action starts May 2.

Lennard, the hottest of all at 12-1, hosts Bloomingdale April 8 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns bounced back last week to topple East Bay 4-3, after getting whipped earlier by Wharton. Coach Victor Martinez takes his team to play 8-4 Leto April 9. The Horns then head east onto the dangerous diamond of 9-4 Newsome, April 12.

Coach Mike Boyd’s 4-9 East Bay Indians have a super tough week after scoring a pair in the bottom of the last inning last Tuesday to nip Armwood 6-5. East Bay hosts Wharton on April 5. Then on April 7, the Indians take the short trip to Lithia to play the 9-4 Newsome Wolves.

Spoto registered its second win of the 2-9 season last week. The Spartans of Coach Mike Boyd scored three in the first inning and three more in the third inning to beat Braden River 6-4 in Bradenton. Sophomore Peyton Nisy was 2 for 3, hitting in a scoring run and driving in two at the plate for Spoto. Spartans junior Tyler Rucker had three RBIs on one hit. Spoto hurlers, Nisy and junior Chase Wink, kept Braden River’s offense under control. Spoto lost last week to Bloomingdale 10-0. Another Spartan win is in sight April 5 this week when 3-7 Middleton heads to 2-9 Spoto. A ball trip to Sumner follows on April 7. Then Brandon brings its ball team to Spoto for an April 11 date.

Coach Jason Smith led his Riverview Sharks to a 5-4 nail biting win over neighbor Sumner last week. Three pitchers sparked the win at Riverview. Victor Peinado, Adrian Rolon and Anthony Jacquez pitched well enough while the Sharks’ bite from their bats came mainly from senior Fisher Weeks with 3 for 4 at the plate, two runs and an RBI. Juniors Trey Miranda and Rolon each had a hit and an RBI. Now the task is an early week game at 10-5 Durant. Following are an April 7 game at Brandon and a Friday evening game at Riverview against a good Newsome team.

The fifth baseball team in the South Shore, Sumner, finally got back on its winning track last week to move its overall worksheet to 4-7. Now, Coach Kennedy Duran’s Stingrays have games at Robinson April 5 and at Sumner versus Spoto April 7. (See The Observer News section weekly for Francis Fedor’s coverage of Sumner High sports.)

SUMNER, LENNARD TOP SOUTH SHORE

SEASON SOFTBALL RECORDS

The five girls high school softball teams in the Shore Shore are scrambling this week for some wins that will provide a bracket boost in May, once post-season starts.

Now 7-2, Lennard faces 7-3 Tampa Bay Tech in Ruskin, April 5. On Thursday of this first week in April, 2-9 Brandon hosts the Lady Longhorns. Next week, an April 12 visit to 5-5 Leto awaits Lennard.

East Bay with eight wins and nine losses welcomes Brandon, April 5. Then it’s an April 7 bus ride to take on 11-3 Newsome. The Indians have marked a pair of big wins over neighboring schools, beating Spoto and Riverview last week.

Spoto carries a 3-8 record. The Spartans softball has a busy schedule after losing games to East Bay and to Tampa Bay Tech last week. The Spartans were a heavy favorite to take care of 0-11 King on April 5. The schedule gets a little rougher with a trip to Sumner, April 7. Chamberlain High in Tampa is the next visit for Spoto, April 8 this week. Next Monday, April 11, the Spartans hit the road to Brandon.

The Riverview Sharks girls fell to East Bay 4-2 last week. They tried a bounce back April 4, versus 4-5 Chamberlain. Another home game follows April 8 against Wharton 3-5. Alonso brings a 4-8 girls team to Riverview for an April 11 contest.

Sumner High has the best record so far in the South Shore at 8-3. The Stingrays lost to Lennard last week. This week the Stingrays travelled Wednesday to face 5-9 McKeel Academy of Lakeland. On April 7 Spoto visits Sumner. Then on April 8 the Stingrays go to Tampa to tangle with 13-1 Berkeley Prep. Traveling remains on April 12, this time to 6-5 Plant City.