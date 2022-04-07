School bus driver recruitment heats up in Hillsborough County

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A pay increase and a job fair for transportation workers drive home the urgent need for school bus drivers in Hillsborough County.

Promoting the fair as a “one-time, special event, designed to identify, interview and hire the most-qualified candidates,” organizers promise on-the-spot interviews and job offers for bus drivers, mechanics and riders.

The 2022 Transportation Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon, at 9455 Harney Road in Seffner.

It’s no secret that Hillsborough, the nation’s seventh-largest public school district, is determined to recruit school bus drivers, who are set to realize a 10 percent increase in starting salary following a school board vote Feb. 22.

With the latest pay regrade, bus drivers are set to start at $16.04 per hour, up from $14.57 per hour before the February vote. The increase reportedly makes Hillsborough drivers the second-highest paid in the Tampa Bay area, behind Manatee County, where driver starting pay is a minimum $16.69 per hour, according to the school district’s web site.

In background materials for the Feb. 22 meeting, Hillsborough school officials reported the county had more than 100 bus driver vacancies, with current bus drivers “working overtime to transport all students to school each day.”

Funds for the pay increase, estimated to cost $2.8 million, are set to come from the school district’s general fund. According to district records, more than 90,000 public school students ride the bus to and from school.

Speaking in favor of the pay regrade for school bus drivers, Iran Alicea, president of the Hillsborough School Employees Federation, called the increase “just a small step” to help “students get the services they deserve.”

The regrade is a way to recognize school bus drivers “for all the hard work they put in” to “make sure that these kids get to school on time,” Alicea said. “This small step will ensure that we can recruit and retain some of the people [we need] to come to this school district to work.”

Also at the Feb. 22 meeting, Rob Creed, president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, said the pay increase for school bus drivers “is the first great step” in paying “our school employees more so that Florida can have stronger public schools.” Creed noted as well the need for lunch workers, paraprofessionals and education support professionals (ESP’s) in the classroom, as well as incentives to recruit and retain veteran teachers.

Indeed, the list of “specific duties and responsibilities” for school bus drivers is impressive. As noted on the school district’s web site, “the position of school bus driver is not just to drive a bus.” Overall, it’s also “to become a customer service representative of the district, and serve as a positive influence in the lives of its students.”

In addition to following designated routes and established schedules for picking up and dropping off students at specific locations on a printed route, school bus drivers are required to observe all state, city and local traffic laws and regulations, use all signals and ensure all traffic has stopped before loading and unloading students, according to the posted job description.

Drivers are required to perform pre- and post-trip safety inspections for mechanical malfunctions “that would prevent the safe delivery of students” and to supervise student behavior on the bus, maintain order at all times and stop disruptive behavior in line with district policies, procedures and protocols.

Moreover, drivers are expected to work with school administrators “to implement behavior modification when needed” and to communicate effectively with students, parents and school personnel. Moreover, drivers are to ensure students observe their instructions for proper ways to board and depart the bus.

In addition to hourly pay, noted benefits of the job are a flexible working environment, paid federal holidays, summer’s off and a competitive benefits package.

For more, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org and search for “transportation jobs.”