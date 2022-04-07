Obituaries for the week of April 7, 2022

Robert W. Sheldon

Robert W. Sheldon, printer, bagpiper, was born in Chicago, on Feb. 7, 1931, and passed away, March 25, 2022, with his family nearby.

Following high school, he played baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies and then joined the Marine Corps.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Barbara, and daughter, Julie. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Linda Sheldon; son, Jim Sheldon; daughter, Jennifer Podlogar; and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Stephen and Elizabeth Podlogar and Glenn Sheldon.

Bob was an accomplished bagpiper and entertained at many golf functions, parties and events. Bob and his wife enjoyed many years skiing, playing bagpipes, drumming, sailing and racing on Lake Michigan, golfing and riding their Harley Davidson. What a grand life!

His life was filled with fun and love, and he left his mark on all of his family and everyone he met.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at their home, starting at 11 a.m., and another in Chicago at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Hospice House in Sun City Center or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Patricia Mary Gilbert

Patricia Mary Gilbert, age 81, passed away the evening of March 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview Florida.

She was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Paterson, N.J., to her parents, Catherine and Joseph Reilly. While growing up, Patricia, who preferred Pat, was the local tomboy, enjoying everything outdoors and horsing around with her brothers. After completing secretarial school, Pat first worked as a secretary and throughout her life also worked as a restaurant manager, ran her own hospitality business and made a number of life-long friends at Clover. Pat, affectionately known as “Aunt Pat” by all of her nieces and nephews, was loved by all and considered the heart of her family

Over the years, she lived in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and, finally, retired in Ruskin, Florida. Much to her sons’ daily annoyance, Pat had a lifelong love of classic country music. Her interests also included going to the beach, antiquing, road trips with her girlfriends, helping the family keep up with one another, dancing, attending concerts, gardening, as well as spoiling her beloved and overly furry dogs.

Patricia is survived by her husband, William Gilbert (Ruskin, Fla.); two siblings, Michael Reilly (Washington,D.C.), Lawrence Hoppe (Bedford, New Hampshire); sons, Jeffrey Swierstra (Maple Shade, New Jersey), William Gilbert (Richmond, Virginia); and her many nieces and nephews who regarded her as a second mother.

We invite her family, friends and others to join us in a celebration of Patricia’s life and her place in our hearts at St. Anne Catholic Church, (106 11th Avenue NE, Ruskin, FL 33570) on Friday, April 8, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. Services consist of a viewing followed by a Catholic mass.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia’s family requests donations be made to a charity, preferably the American Heart Association or SPCA.

Jett Yotto

Sept. 7, 1996- April 10, 2021

We miss you everyday son. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts. We love you.

Love Mom, Dad and the whole family.

David W. Nicholson

David Wayne Nicholson, 89, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away March 25, 2022. He was born in Gray Summit, Mo., Feb. 20, 1933. He grew up in Wilmington, and Mt. Sterling, Ohio, and graduated Mt. Sterling High School in 1951. College included a work study program at Wilmington College; he was a graduate mechanical engineer from Ohio State University (’57). He worked at Battelle Memorial Institute (Columbus, Ohio,); Stewart Warner Corp.; Allison Div of GM; and Eli Lilly Co (all in Indianapolis, Ind.), where he retired after 23 years (12/1993). He was an inventor and held many patents. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Mae (Steinle); his parents, Jonathan Jefferson Nicholson and Mary Kathleen (Elson) Nicholson (Keith); his brother, James Robert Nicholson; and infant sibling, Arthur Glen. He is survived by their three daughters, Robyn Kay Nicholson, of San Diego, Calif., Wendy Sue (Wayne) Wester, of Princeton, Ind., Jill Mae (Robert – deceased, Robert Marion) Reynolds, of Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren, David Keith (Chelsey) Reynolds, of Ocala, Fla., Alyse Marie Beni (Jeff) Grock, of California, Sarah Elizabeth Wester, of Texas, Nicholas Lee Wester, of Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Robert Reynolds and Haylee Mae Reynolds, of Ocala, Fla., and Julian Alexander Grock, of San Diego; and his siblings, Frances Joan (John – deceased) Veldhuizen, of California, John Franklin (Doris – deceased, Ana Flores) Nicholson, of Ohio, James Robert – deceased (Pat) Nicholson, of Ohio, Gary Dean Nicholson, of New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Celebration of Life will be held on April 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Freedom Plaza, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573. Please, in lieu of flowers, make donations to Tampa Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), 1502 W. Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604. Donations can be made via Paypal.

Tom D. Zuidema

Tom D. Zuidema, 79, of Sun City Center, Fla., went to be with his lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 2, 2022, to enjoy the greatest adventure to mankind — eternal life in Heaven with friends and loved ones saved by the grace of the Lord. Born Aug. 17, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Delbert and Gladys Zuidema, he is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Christopher and family; daughter, Jamie and her family; and Bev’s mother, Eileen Caudill.

After graduation from Lee High School in Wyoming, Mich., Tom attended Grand Rapids Community College, Western Michigan University (BSED), Northern Illinois University (MSED) and continuing education classes at the University of Michigan, Southern Illinois University and Eastern Illinois University. He taught English and Journalism at Byron Center High School, later moving to Joliet, Illinois, where he was choir director and Sunday school teacher at Bethel Baptist Church for many years. He taught English and Spanish, public speaking and drama production at JT West High School until 1980 when he and his wife Betsy (deceased) moved to Saugatuck, Mich., where they owned and operated West Wind KOA, later developing that campground into Saugatuck RV Resort, a condominium resort.

Tom served as treasurer and president of the Saugatuck-Douglas Chamber of Commerce, president of Michigan KOA Owners Association, president of the National KOA Owners Association, during which time he received the National KOA Man-of-the year Award. Later, he served as a consultant for David Gorin and Associates, assisting over 40 campground owners throughout the nation in evaluating the potential and possibility of converting their campground business into an RV condominium resort business.

Arriving in Sun City Center 11 years ago, he and his wife Beverly became members of Trinity Baptist Church, where Tom sang in the choir, played his keyboard, served in the sound booth, on the music committee, the nomination committee and served as Sunday school teacher and as chairman of body of the deacons. Tom and his wife Bev were a Keller Williams Real Estate team for years here in Sun City Center. Most recently after letting his wife take over the real estate, he served as a community association manager for several HOA corporations in the Sun City Center area, tending to the business and financial affairs for over a 100 homeowners in our area.

A Celebration of Life service will be held April 16, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 W. Del Webb, Sun City Center, Fla. No flowers please. Just donate to your favorite charity or help someone in their time of need.