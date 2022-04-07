CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

They say March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. I just think March was one big whirlwind! But throughout that wind tunnel, I owe just about everyone in our community and in chamber membership a big thank you! So let me get started with why I’m so grateful.

While the war in Ukraine began the end of February, by March it was no secret that the people of Ukraine needed our help and needed it quickly. With information collected from our Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and the assistance of our Ambassador team, the collection effort began. It started with a call for help to our chamber members. Then, Kings Point residents joined in the donation processes and the project expanded exponentially.

For those of you who visited the chamber during that time, you know what I mean. Picture a rather large sized board room filled from front to back, floor to ceiling with much needed donations. Now that was amazing. But then what? All these donations needed to be sorted, boxed and then transported to a donation location in order to be sent where they were needed most. The chamber staff of two and our five volunteers were ready and able to begin, but again time was not on our side. We needed more help.

So once again, we reached out to our chamber members and the residents of Kings Point, and we got our help – including kiddos who came with their parents to pitch in. Within one day, everything was sorted and boxed and ready for transport. That should not have been possible, but as it turned out, you volunteers meant business, and that business was to help others. Okay. Sorting done. Now how to get from point a to point b. I was prepared to rent trucks – with an “s.” We needed more than my original plan of using my husband’s pickup, but, again, transport was offered by Cadence Bank, Club Car of Sun City and Natural Stone Care – all chamber members.

It never ceases to amaze me how when the call goes out to our community, the need is answered. I am so proud to be a part of this chamber and this community, filled with people who are always there to graciously help out when there is a need to fill. And there was one unintentional benefit to this relief effort. We had lists of what was most urgently needed in Ukraine, but other things were donated, items that perhaps were not needed in Ukraine but are in need at our local charities. So we were also able to help our local non-profits. It was a win-win for everyone, and I cannot thank all of you enough.

From there we moved onto our Spring Expo. After two COVID-filled years away from Sun City Center Community Hall, we were back. My thanks to our vendors who participated to share what products and services they have to offer our residents, and, of course, to our nearly 700 visitors who stopped by to enjoy the information and comradery. My thanks to both groups for showing your support of the South Hillsborough Chamber. Just remember, we’ll see you again for our Fall Expo on October 6, another win-win for all involved.

Now that I have thanked everyone, though I don’t think I can ever thank you enough, I need to talk about the one group with which I have an issue. One week before our Expo, I called the rental company to confirm the tables I had ordered for the Expo. I was informed my ordered tables had been sent to MacDill to use for their Airshow, instead. Suffice it to say, they are no longer on my Christmas card list, and they certainly did not get a thank you when I found out. But let’s move on. I feel so fortunate that I know I have people I can count on when we have a need for something in our community. I appreciate you all – except that rental company.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.