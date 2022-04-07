Camp registration opens for Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Promising to give campers “a summer to remember,” Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation officials opened summer camp enrollment this month, with offerings that run the gamut from adaptive to traditional settings.

Camps, in most cases, run Monday through Friday for two-week sessions, starting June 6-17. Additional sessions are June 21 through July 1, July 5-15 and July 18-29. The fifth and final session is for one week only and runs Aug. 1-5.

Traditional Camps promise “adventure, nature, fitness, athletics, crafts and reading” for campers ages 6 to 12. The camps, featuring guest speakers, team sports, team-building activities, on-site events and more, are offered at 15 county locations, including three in south Hillsborough County (Apollo Beach Recreation Center, at 664 Golf & Sea Blvd.; Ruskin Recreation Center, at 901 6th St. S.E.; and the Gardenville Recreation Center in Gibsonton, at 6219 Symmes Road). Lunch is included at all three locations. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inclusion Camps, for ages 6 to 17, are offered at seven county locations, including two in south Hillsborough County (Ruskin and Gardenville), where lunch also is included. According to county officials, Inclusion campers “are able to interact and learn in a traditional setting,” with one Adaptive Recreation Team member for every six campers. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Camp Sparks, designed for people with disabilities, ages 6 to 21, provides field trips, along with opportunities to practice daily living skills and participate in adaptive recreation activities, which include sports, games, arts and crafts, and special events. Camp Sparks, also with a 1-to-6 staffing ratio, is offered at the Brandon Recreation Center (502 East Sadie St.), Carrollwood Meadows Park (13918 S. Farmington Blvd., Tampa), and the Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. All People’s Community Park & Life Center (6105 East Sligh Ave., Tampa). Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skate Camp, for ages 7 to 12, is offered for four, two-week sessions at one location, the Providence West Skate Park in Riverview, at 5720 Providence Road. The camp is for first-time, beginner and intermediate skaters, with instruction that includes equipment, terminology, etiquette, maneuvers and more. Activities also include arts and crafts, field trips, traditional sports and reading. Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and campers must bring their own lunch.

Teen Camp, for ages 12 to 15, is billed as a way for campers “to have a place to relax around peers, meet friends and enjoy new and exciting learning experiences.” On tap are on-site speakers, creative activities, team-building games and sports. The camp is offered in four locations, including the Gardenville and Ruskin recreation centers. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eco-Adventure Camps round out the county’s camp offerings and are billed for children “who love to learn more about nature and the world around them in a fun environment.” The themed-camps are offered at two county parks only. Dates for the Riverview Civic Center, at 11020 Park Drive, are June 6-17 (for ages 9-12) and June 21 through July 1 (for ages 12-15). Dates for Carrollwood Village Park, at 4680 West Village Drive, are July 5-15 (ages 9-12) and July 18-29 (ages 12-15). Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For all summer camps, space is limited and registration is required. The youngest camper allowed to register is age 6 or age 5 if kindergarten has been completed.

The cost for each of the four two-week sessions is $76, with income-based discounts available for reduced lunch ($60) and free lunch ($40). The cost for the one-week session is $38. To qualify for a discount, registrants must build an online profile and take their “free/reduced lunch letter” to the participating recreation site before completing the registration process.

For more information, to confirm camp details and to register, visit www.HCFLGov.net/SummerCamp/.