York Academy tour cements the connection of two education families

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Liz York-Cohen took a tour of the three-story school under construction in the Waterset community of Apollo Beach and marveled at the level of detail that defines a living monument to her mother’s career as a classroom teacher for 45 years.

Recently named the Dorothy Carter York Innovation Academy by Hillsborough County school board members in a unanimous vote Feb. 22, the school, formerly known as “Middle School UUU,” is set to serve children in pre-kindergarten through grade 8.

“I want the legacy to be that the children are coming to an amazing school, and they’re going to have such wonderful opportunities,” York-Cohen said, in an interview during the March 22 tour of the construction site, at 5995 Covington Garden Drive. “I want them to know that they can do anything in their lifetimes, they really can, because of the spirit of the person the school was named after, someone who believed in kids and knew that kids would blossom with education.

And they’re going to blossom here.”

York-Cohen, who retired from the Fairfax County school district in Virginia, where she served as a teacher, school principal and district administrator, said her mother believed “education is the window of opportunity.”York-Cohen made her comments after looking through an expansive window cut into the upcoming media center, where the namesake’s daughter took a tour with the school’s newly named principal, Catherine “Missy” Lennard, whose father, Earl Lennard, also was a lifetime educator.

Earl Lennard, the namesake of Lennard High in Ruskin, entered the Hillsborough County public school system as a first-grader at Palm River Elementary and left as its superintendent of schools upon retirement in 2005. His daughter; son, Jeremy; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca, are educators today as well.

Missy Lennard, who opened Dick Stowers Elementary School in Lithia in its inaugural year, also as principal, said she is busy meeting with parents and getting set to hire her staff and choose the school’s mascot and colors. One color is certain, and that is red, as was apparent in certain sections of the school under construction.

Lennard has been working on curriculum details and meeting with parents whose children will attend York Academy from throughout the county via choice enrollment. The second choice period opens April 2 for one week, with a third choice period possible if seats still need to be filled.

York Academy, designed to accommodate 1,600 students, is set to open in August for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Plans for the school call for an International Baccalaureate program and STEAM focus, which blends science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the arts. Waterset, a master-planned community, sits roughly two miles from Eishenhower Middle School and East Bay High School, both in Gibsonton.

With safety vests and hard hats provided, participants in the March 22 tour walked through the dirt grounds that house the upcoming academy, which sits on 15 acres and includes a five-building complex, including one three-story building for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 5 and one three-story building for students in grades 6 through 8.

Rounding out the campus are the media center and administrative offices, gymnasium and multipurpose room, and cafeteria and music suites. Connecting it all is an “amazing courtyard,” Lennard said. “The renderings are gorgeous.”

The tour hammers home the obvious, that “it’s happening,” Lennard said. Seeing the campus take shape, “It makes me more excited to get teachers and the kids in here.”

On the tour also was Sheldon Arnolie of HORUS Construction Services, who in an interview talked about the challenges and highlights of construction and the upcoming top-out set for later this month.

He particularly noted the beautiful lines of Building Two, which curves to match the radius of the road it sits on, and the huge columns of the grand entrance.

The columns involved four different concrete pours, each one poured four days after the preceding one. Moreover, “every outdoor structure, every panel, was poured on the ground and lifted up,” completing a tilt-up construction that faced its challenges during the rainy season, Arnolie said.

“By the time we finished pouring the concrete and pouring the panels, the rain would come,” Arnolie said. “But we had them already secured and the concrete was able to harden up. The only challenge we had was with the underground utilities, a lot of rain, a lot of mud.”

The ongoing work includes construction of connecting bridges, walkways and canopies and of multiple outdoor clay courts and a track-and-field area with artificial turf like that installed at the newly opened Sumner High in Balm/Riverview, a project with which HORUS was also involved.

Arnolie said the best part about building educational establishments “is being able to put something in place for future generations.” And what’s quickly taking shape on Covington Garden Drive, Arnolie added, are “beautiful, beautiful buildings made with love.”