Stingray Baseball Returns from Spring Break

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner baseball returned from Hillsborough County’s spring break and looked to get back to its winning ways. The Stingrays first test ended as a 10-0 loss on the road at Newsome HS on Tuesday, March 22. Sumner, returning back home on Thursday, March 24, stayed within striking distance vs. Plant City, but eventually lost 2-1 and extended its losing streak to four games.

Newsome entered the game against Sumner with a 6-2 record, while the Stingrays carried a two-game losing streak into the match-up. Newsome was a difficult spot in the schedule for the Stingrays to break out of their slump. Sumner had only managed three runs in its previous two losses and saw its plate struggles continue, getting shutout by Newsome. The Stingray pitching staff is having a solid season with only two of its six hurlers having an ERA above 3.00. Sumner senior Noah Hancock was tagged for the majority of the Newsome runs, allowing six Wolves to cross the plate, but only two of those runs were earned. Theo Nedd struggled in an inning of work and allowed three runs, all earned. Newsome junior Evan Dempsey struck out eight Stingrays in five innings to get the victory. Sumner juniors Brenden Diaz and Gerard Lopez accounted for the only two hits, with one hit for each player.

Sumner returned home to face Plant City, getting no break from strong opposition. Plant City entered the game with a 9-2 record on the season. Stingray starter senior Jayden Brown was touched up for two runs in the first inning, but settled down and shut down Raiders for the rest of his five innings of work. Jayden would leave the game with an impressive nine K’s and his reliever, freshman Isaiah Welch, shutout Plant City for the final two innings. The Stingray bats remained silent, mustering only one run for the game, with that sole run coming in the sixth inning. Sumner senior Gabe Manqual scored the run, and junior Manny Ramos was credited with the RBI, but it was the only run they’d push across. Raider Chase Mobley struck out eight Stingrays to keep Sumner from generating any offensive momentum.

The Stingrays will get three opportunities for the week of March 28 to get back into the win column, playing away at King on Tuesday, away at Riverview on Thursday and a Saturday day game away at Chamberlain. The King and Riverview games are at 7 p.m.

Stingray softball saw its first loss of the season on March 22 at Gaiter, losing a very tight game, 4-3. The lady Stingrays rebounded and got right back into the win column with a 15-5 victory at home over Plant City on Thursday, March 24. Sumner softball will, like the baseball team, play three away games for the week of March 28: Tuesday at Braden River; Thursday at Tampa Catholic; and Friday, a rivalry game at Lennard HS. The Braden River and Lennard games are 7 p.m. starts, with the Tampa Catholic game being played at 6:30.