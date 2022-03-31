Local veteran podcast reaches 25K milestone; ranks top 5 percent

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The Veterans Corner Radio podcast, hosted by Sun City Center resident Bill Hodges, reached a major milestone this month (March): 25,000 DOWNLOADS by listeners in 50 U.S. states and 28 countries. With downloads now averaging about 2,000 monthly, the podcast ranks in the top 5 percent in the world, according to Linked In (equivalent to Nielsen for broadcasts). A new program is added each week after it is aired on four FM radio stations in Hillsborough County.

Bill Hodges began hosting the radio program—Veterans Corner Radio—on Sun Radio WSCQ 96.3 in Sun City Center over four years ago with a burning desire to inform veterans and their families about issues important to them in an easy-to-understand, 15-minute interview format. Three additional local stations are now airing the program: New Beginning Radio WKQT 102.1, Phoenix Community Radio WPHX 101.9 and Power 901 WYPW 90.

The program quickly became popular among the veteran community, and when he increasingly received inquiries about past content, he began exploring ways to archive the programs. A podcast, already on his radar, moved to the forefront when the pandemic jolted production of in-person radio programs early in 2020. He could no longer invite guests into the studio, which drove him to Zoom, a software program increasingly being used for meetings.

He quickly realized that travel time and distance were no longer limiting factors, and the field for prospective guests was widened considerably. It was indeed time to create a podcast to make past programs retrievable. He did just that in April 2020. “Switching to Zoom, as well as creating the podcast, has been a tremendous benefit in obtaining guests. They don’t need to leave their offices, and high-level officials in the VA and other public personas readily agree when they know the radio program will also be available as a top-rated podcast,” said Hodges.

Reflecting on the inspiration for Veterans Corner Radio, Hodges said it was his own journey, working through the Veterans Administration maze several years back, that encouraged him to share his experience. “Navigating the process for my own care and talking with ‘those who know,’ I am continuing to learn things, and I want to share them with veterans and their families all over the world. It can be very frustrating without help, and if other veterans have to reinvent the wheel, many of them just give up,” he said. “Personally, I owe a big debt of gratitude to our local Disabled American Veterans chapter and the Hillsborough County Veterans Services representative for their encouragement and guidance.”

He also appreciates the continuous help in conveying information via Veterans Corner Radio, both on the radio and podcast. “I couldn’t be doing this without a valuable support team. Producer Vern Hendricks works tirelessly on the programs, and M&M Printing provides valuable sponsorship. I also appreciate the radio stations airing Veterans Corner Radio and the support of my friend, Gary Mull, who introduces each program.”

The Veterans Corner Radio podcast is carried by all the podcast providers. There are currently over 100 retrievable programs, and a new one is added each week. They can also be accessed on the website: www.veteranscornerradio.com/.