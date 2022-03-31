Lennard loses, takes 20-2 unilateral whipping from Wharton

By STEVE JACKSON

Lennard High has developed, so far, the top baseball team this season in the South Shore. Closely contesting games or dominating routs, Coach Victor Martinez’ Longhorn squad had handled any situation. In 11 games through the entire baseball season, Lennard was sporting an 11-0 perfect record.

That perfect Lennard worksheet crumbled in a 20-2 nightmare loss to the powerful Wharton Wildcats. The Wildcats bused over from Tampa Monday night. Two good teams battled to a 0-0 contest over the first three innings. Wharton put three on the scoreboard in the fourth inning and added one run in the fifth. Then the roof, as well as the foundation and the walls, caved in for the Longhorns in Ruskin. Wharton exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning. The Wildcat carnage continued with nine more tallies in the 7th inning. Wharton finally headed back home, smiling, with a 10-3 record. The Wildcats had mauled now 11-1 Lennard. The Longhorns only managed three hits, made five errors, and gave up nine unearned runs. Six Horn hurlers yielded 15 hits and 10 walks, contributing to their debacle.

The Longhorns, after the Wharton whipping at the beginning of this week, stay in Ruskin for a rivalry game. The Horns suit up again at home, April 1, with East Bay. Lennard’s next challenge will be April 8, traveling to Valrico to play Bloomingdale.

East Bay had a pleasant trip to Tampa to paste Blake 11-1 last Saturday. Last week saw EB lose twice. Bloomingdale shutout the Indians 10-0. An 11-4 drubbing of the Indians by Durant preceded. Next Tuesday, East Bay must be prepared as the potent Wharton Wildcats visit Big Bend Road. Prior to that showdown, the now 3-8 Indians tangle with two winnings teams: Armwood and their longtime rival, Lennard. The March 29 contest at East Bay follows a slugfest, nail biting loss to 6-4 Armwood two weeks ago in the Saldino Tourney. The champions of that Saladino Tourney, Lennard, host the Indians in Ruskin this Friday evening.

Spoto’s baseball wins are few, one, and far between. It’s losses equal eight. The Spartans and Riverview were locked in a pitcher’s duel last Saturday for six innings, before visiting Riverview grabbed the victory with a seven-run outburst in the 7th and last inning, smashing the 2-2 tie. Spoto made a valiant effort to bounce back, but four runs in the bottom of the home 7th were not enough. Spoto tried again March 29 against Braden River, a 4-8 squad, at 6 p.m. in Bradenton. A home game follows with Bloomingdale March 31 at 7 p.m.

Riverview doubled its way to two season victories Saturday. The Sharks went to a 2-8 worksheet by pounding Spoto in their last at bat. The big offense came after being blanked 5-0 last Tuesday by Bloomingdale. Riverview is looking to add another win March 29 at Plant City. Friday, this week, Riverview has a visit from up-and-down Sumner High. (See separate coverage of Sumner weekly in The Observer News print and digital version by Francis Fedor.)