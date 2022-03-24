Tax season is here; heed deadlines and beware of scams

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Tax season is in full swing and so, too, the scammers who prey on taxpayers, and especially so in the final weeks of tax preparation season.

So warns Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, in an online message that includes a list of popular scams, including those involving tax-related identity theft, tax gift cards, refund recalculations, stimulus payments and taxpayer advocate services.

“From now until the tax filing deadline on April 18, scammers will be trying to steal returns,” Moody said. “Don’t fall for these schemes and avoid tax scams by filing your taxes early. Never use a public Wi-Fi connection to prepare or file returns, verify credentials of a tax preparer before providing any personal information and avoid suspicious calls that appear to be from the Internal Revenue Service.” In this regard, Moody added, “the IRS will always notify you by mail first.”

This year’s tax deadline is Monday, April 18, which marks the third year in a row the national tax deadline does not fall on April 15.

That’s because Emancipation Day, a holiday recognized by Washington, D.C., is celebrated on the weekday closest to April 16, which this year falls on a Saturday. Emancipation Day celebrates President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on April 16, 1862, which in turn freed more than 3,000 slaves in the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, the tax deadline last year was extended to May 17, due to passage of the American Recovery Act, which made several last-minute changes to the national tax code, which, in turn, required the IRS to make several changes in operations. Also related to the spread of COVID-19, the tax deadline in 2020 was extended to July 15 because of pandemic protocols that included shutdowns and slowdowns, in light of the then-emerging and novel coronavirus.

Taxpayers needing more time this year to file their taxes for 2021 can get an automatic six-month extension from the IRS, but only if they use Form 4868 to request the extension and postmark it no later than April 18. Along with the extension, taxpayers are required to estimate and pay any owed taxes to avoid a potential late-filing fee. The extension is good until Oct. 16.

Deadlines notwithstanding, scammers are ever-vigilant in adapting and updating their tax fraud schemes, as Moody’s office warns in a “scams at a glance” pamphlet that offers tips for avoiding scams by illegitimate tax advisors.

“Investigate the preparer’s history,” officials say. “Consider how long they’ve been in business and whether they are available outside of tax season. Ask how personal information is stored and protected” and “research their reputation online.”

Toward that end, taxpayers are urged to check for complaints with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org and to verify a certified public accountant’s license with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Legislation, at MyFloridaLicense.com to ensure an attorney specializing in tax issues is in good standing with the Florida Bar and has no complaints against them, visit FloridaBar.org.

Be on alert also for scammers impersonating government officials who, through voice or text messages, request gift-card payments to pay for fake tax bill balances. IRS officials stress that its agents never will call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a gift card, prepaid debit card or wire transfer. Nor will the IRS demand payment of taxes without an opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed or threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law enforcement officers to arrest a taxpayer for nonpayment. Likewise, the IRS will not threaten to revoke a driver’s license, business license or immigration status.

Report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission at “FTC Complaint Assistant” on the FTC.gov web site. Add “IRS phone scam” in the notes. Report threatening or harassing telephone calls to phishing@irs.gov and include “IRS phone scam” in the subject line. Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report a phone scam at 800-366-4484.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is an IRS program that utilizes volunteers to help provide free and accurate tax preparation services to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less. To file a return in person, the income threshold is $74,000. Hillsborough County appointments are available at various locations, including at the SouthShore Regional Library. For information, call 833-897-8482.

For tax filing information for individuals, businesses, the self-employed, charities, nonprofits and more, visit www.IRS.gov/filing/. Visit www.IRS.gov/help for information about and how to check the status of a refund, to get a tax transcript or IRS letter, and to correct or amend a return. This website may also be used to learn more about the advance child tax credit, coronavirus tax relief, payments and penalties, and identity theft, fraud and scams.