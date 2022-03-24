New Moon rocket makes journey to launch pad

By Troy McClellan

The luck of the Irish was with NASA on the St. Patrick’s Day rollout of its new Moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center. After a couple of days of stormy weather on the space coast, the skies gave way to sunshine and cool, gentle breezes.

Just after 11 a.m., the doors on High Bay 3 of the massive Vehicle Assembly Building were opened to prepare for a journey that has been years in the making. It was in 2005 when NASA began development on plans to return a human presence on the Moon, after it retired the space shuttle. The concept went through several design and development changes, and many doubted that it would ever see completion.

It has been almost 50 years since the last Moon rocket left High Bay 3 with Apollo 17, on Dec. 11, 1972, with Commander Eugene Cernan and lunar module pilot Harrison Schmitt, who was also the first scientist on the Moon. That was the final time men would set foot on the Moon. Though this will be an uncrewed test mission with a launch planned for this summer, it marks the long awaited beginning of our return to the Moon.