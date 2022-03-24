Firehouse Cultural Center Summer Camps are set, register now

By LOIS KINDLE

It may seem a bit early, but parents are already calling to sign up their children for the Firehouse Cultural Center’s upcoming summer camps.

Nine of them are scheduled for kids 7 to 14 and will take place between June 6 and Aug. 5. Each one has a different theme and lasts an entire week. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with two scheduled snack breaks and a 30-minute lunch.

“It’s a great way for kids to spend their summer in a safe environment, while constructivly spending time with other children, having unique experiences and being creative,” said Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center programs director. “It’s also a great opportunity for high school students to earn community service hours for Bright Futures Scholarships as camp counselors.

“We’re offering a diverse array of camps, and we’re very excited to include four new ones this summer,” she said.

Just imagine your child (or children) acting and singing in a play, learning how to shoot digital photos or building a robot from scratch…or maybe painting with watercolors, making pottery or creating a work of art with fabric. All this and more are available. It’s all about the creative process and having fun.

Camps will include Musical Theater (101 Dalmatians), Photography, Clay & Sweets, Travel the World through Art, Sketch Pad Challenge, 3-D Art, Painting, Fabric Art and Robotics.

All instructors are certified teachers who have been background checked. Every camp concludes with a stage performance or show-n-tell event.

Parents can pick one, several or all of the camps, as they wish. The cost for one camp per child is $175 for members and $190 for nonmembers. The price decreases as more weeks are selected. Nine weeks for example costs $1,140 or $1,275, depending on membership. That’s roughly $127 to $141 per week.

Transportation and lunch are not provided. Early drop-off and aftercare are available for an additional fee. Both must be set up in advance.

Discounts can be arranged for families of three of more children, and some need-based scholarships are available.

Registration must be made in advance by calling 813-645-7651. Space is limited, so it’s advisable to sign up your kids early for the camp(s) your child is most interested in.

To register for camp or for more information, call 813-645-7651 or sign up online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/.