Sumner Spotlight – Megan deVilliers and DJ Jones first Sumner athletes to garner college offers

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner high school has completed a year and a half of sporting events. Many of the squads have been successful and were seeded with exceptional coaching staffs. The football and softball teams have been especially successful. Stingray football lost only one game in its inaugural season. Sumner did not get a seed in the playoffs due to its mixed varsity/junior varsity schedule in that first season. The Stingrays finished their second regular season with only one more loss against a stronger schedule, not losing any district match-ups, and were rewarded with a playoff berth, winning their first game at home before falling to Hillsborough. The Stingray ladies went 11-6 in their very first regular season and made a deep playoff run, winning three games before falling to Pasco HS. Sumner has had other successful teams, but the football and softball teams were the first to have players receive offers to play college sports.

The two players to receive offers, Megan deVilliers (softball) and DJ Jones (football), are respected by their teammates for the desire, effort and skill they bring to their respective squads. They also bring refreshing attitudes and are always seen as truly enjoying their time on the field; they clearly set a tone for the other players. They are both fun to watch and make their teams better. They define leadership.

Stingray Megan deVilliers was the first Sumner athlete to announce an offer and verbal commitment to the University of Tampa softball program on twitter on Nov. 18, 2021. Megan has had great success in a season and a half with Sumner softball. Megan has been in the top statistically in numerous categories. In 2021, she was second on the team in slugging percentage (pct.) at .642. Megan was almost perfect in the field with a .913 fielding pct. At the plate, Megan carried a .386 batting average with 27 hits, 26 RBI’s, one HR and 34 runs scored, to go with a perfect 4 for 4 in stealing bases. She was a catalyst as the Stingrays captured a district championship. In 2022, Megan continues to excel, leading the team in slugging pct. at 1.437, a .625 batting average and a .857 on-base pct., which place her at third on the team for both categories. Megan already has three HRs on the season, 16 RBI’s and 13 runs scored. She will be an asset to University of Tampa softball.

Stingray DJ Jones announced his offer via twitter on Jan. 22 of this year. DJ received his offer from the University of South Florida for its football team. DJ is a two-sport athlete at Sumner, playing both football and basketball. He is a defensive stalwart for the football squad. DJ’s first football season was about getting a feel for the HS environment. He played five games and accounted for five solo tackles and eight tackles overall. DJ played in nine games his 2021-22 seasons. He averaged 2.8 tackles per game and just under a sack per game. DJ led the team with eight sacks in nine games played. During his basketball season, which saw Sumner play in meaningful playoff action, DJ played in 22 games averaging five points-per-game, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. DJ claimed third on the team in rebounds, second in blocked shots and was fifth in scoring. He also elevates his teammates, and they look to him as a leader on the floor. Playing from the center position, DJ is always looking for the ball, much like he looks for QBs or RBs from his defensive position out on the football field. He is always looking to make a play; his efforts have been noticed and his offer from the University of South Florida is well deserved.

These will not be the last of the players to see colleges come calling. Sumner HS is developing strong athletic programs and is becoming a target school for athletes in the South Shore. Stay tuned for more athlete spotlights.