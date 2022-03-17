Stingray baseball struggles

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner Stingray baseball took a step back from a solid 3-1 start to open the season by losing 3-0 to rival Lennard on Tuesday, March 8, then going on the road and losing 6-3 to Freedom HS on Thursday, March 10.

Sumner faced off against strong competition this week. First up, Lennard traveled to Sumner and took the field with a perfect 3-0 start to the season. Sumner entered the game with three wins and one loss to set the stage for an exciting early season rivalry game between two tightly matched teams. Lennard would get on the board first with a run in the first inning. Lennard added single runs in the third and sixth innings to complete their three-run night. Stingray starting pitcher Noah Hancock would only give up two earned runs on three Lennard hits, but allowed six Longhorns to reach base via the walk. The Stingrays scattered five hits but could not generate any scoring. Lennard starter sophomore Zack Bird only faced seven hitters, giving up two hits and three strikeouts before leaving the game after only 1.2 innings. Longhorn junior Jackson Mueller entered the game and finished by striking out eight Stingray hitters, ending any Sumner offensive threat. The combined effort of the Lennard tandem was too much for the Stingrays, and Sumner pitcher Hancock would be the tough-luck loser.

The Stingrays traveled to Freedom HS to take on another opponent off to a hot start, with Freedom coming into the game having won four of five games. The Sumner bats came alive and the Stingrays plated three runs for the game. A big Freedom three-run fourth inning, adding to the three runs already on the scoreboard, was enough to get by the Stingrays. Sumner hurlers freshman Isiah Welch and senior Jayden Brown each gave up three runs with Jayden striking out six Patriot batters. Stingray sophomore Cole Montgomery scored twice and was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate. Sumner junior Gerard Lopez drove in two of the three Stingray runs.

The Stingrays dropped to .500 with the two losses and will be off as Sumner is closed for spring break week. The good news for the young Stingrays is they faced solid competition and stayed within striking distance in both of the games. Head coach Duran and his coaching staff will regroup and have the team ready and hungry to get back into the win column, once the season resumes, after facing the toughest tests of their early season.

Sumner Stingray softball won all of its games this past week, vs. Lennard (5-0), at Tampa Bay Tech (13-8) and shutting out Sunlake (10-0). The team remains perfect on the season at 7-0. The Lady Stingrays have only given up 12 runs on the season with three shutouts.

Both groups resume their seasons on Tuesday, Feb. 24, with the boys away at Newsome and the girls on the road at Gaither. Both Sumner teams are home vs. Plant City on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.