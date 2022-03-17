Operation Medicine Cabinet is set for March 25 HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

Keeping unused, expired and unwanted prescriptions and medications in your home can have tragic consequences should they be taken by accident, be mixed with other drugs containing the same ingredients or fall into the wrong hands. You could end up in an emergency room, or worse, even die.

That’s why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Home Instead Senior Care Brandon partnered to start Operation Medicine Cabinet back in 2006. It gave local residents a way to safely dispose of these types of drugs and avoid the potential for self-harm.

“Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Rob Thornton brought the idea to Senior Living Options, a group of professionals in the senior care industry,” said Kristi Campbell, founder of Home Instead Senior Care Brandon. “He told us there were too many people in Sun City Center making medication management errors and ending up in the hospital.”

Another reason for the collection is the improper disposal of drugs when folks flush them down the toilet or throw them in the trash.

“Doing either of these things contaminates our public water supply and county landfill,” said Deputy Jeff Merry, the man who currently overseas Operation Medicine Cabinet.

On March 25, he will be collecting all of your old, unwanted or unused prescription drugs, over-the-counter meds, pet medications, vitamins and sharps from 8 a.m. until noon. All you need do is drive through the breezeway at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, formerly known as South Bay Hospital, and hand over whatever you have. The address is 4016 State Road 674, Sun City Center.

Folks driving cars or golf carts usually drop off their unwanted or outdated drugs in boxes, grocery bags or plastic storage bags. Sharps [needles] must be inside a container or two-liter bottle.

“Everything is accepted as is,” Merry said. “You don’t need to remove any labels, and we don’t ask questions,” Merry said. “It’s completely confidential.”

Once drugs are taken into custody, they’re boxed and officially sealed, labeled and transported to the HCSO District 2 office in Tampa. They’re securely stored until they can be taken for incineration in the same manner as illegal drugs and confiscated guns.

“This program has kept the community safer from medication errors and actually saved lives,” Campbell said. “It’s also kept drugs out of the hands of contractors, service providers and relatives who either end up personally misusing them or illegally selling them on the street.”

Campbell said the semi-annual collection is especially important for seniors, since they take more medications, which increase the risk of drug interactions, potential for side effects and medication errors.

Since its inception, Operation Medicine Cabinet has collected more than eight tons of all kinds of drugs and medications and confiscated guns.

Operation Medicine Chest will also be at the Freedom Plaza lobby from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. the same day. Both events are open to anyone in southern Hillsborough County.

Residents may always drop off small quantities of pills or capsules any time at the Dist. 4 command office, 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin. Liquids and sharps are prohibited.

For more information, call Merry at 813-242-5525 or Campbell at 813-684-1972.