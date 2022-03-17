‘Food Waste Prevention Week’ resolution adopted by Florida legislators

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Cutting waste is a common legislative theme, and this year’s session is no exception, with Florida legislators turning their attention to waste, as well, at the dinner table.

A resolution recognizing April 4-8 as “Food Waste Prevention Week” in Florida has been adopted, with all Floridians “encouraged to commit to reducing food waste.”

Introduced by Sen. Gary M. Farmer Jr. (D-Broward County), the food waste resolution notes that “up to 40 percent of all food produced is thrown away, rather than eaten” and that a family of four can save an average of $1,800 on uneaten food annually.”

It notes further that “everyone benefits from better utilizing food resources” and that “K-12 schools, colleges and universities play a special role in educating the next generation on the importance of reducing food waste and recovering and recycling food.”

Backing up the resolution’s claim, SaveTheFood.com reports that 40 percent of all food in America is wasted and that consumers bear the burden, wasting more food than “grocery stores and restaurants combined.” It pegs the cost of waste for a family of four to at least $1,500 a year, noting that “saving that [amount] would basically be a raise.”

Comparing food eaten to food tossed, Save the Food finds that seafood ranks the highest, with 50 percent tossed, followed by fruits and vegetables (48 percent), grain products (38 percent), meat (22 percent) and milk (20 percent).

Food Waste Prevention Week debuted in 2021 in California, with a Florida collaborative charged to make Florida’s Food Waste Prevention Week a reality, according to the state-specific web site, SaveTheFoodFL.com/.

The site offers a communications toolkit, webinars (scheduled daily, April 4-8) and information about sponsorships and student contests, including the Food Future Hack Hackathon in March and the K-12 student art contest in May.

As for the Florida resolution adopted this month, it notes as well the effects of food waste on other shared resources, including the water and energy used “to produce and transport food that ultimately goes uneaten.” Moreover, the resolution notes, food in landfills “decomposes slowly, releasing methane gas, which contributes to climate change.”

Save the Food does the math on water wasted measured in shower minutes. “We wouldn’t run the shower for 104 minutes,” the site notes, “but that’s how much water it takes to make a pound of chicken.”

The SaveTheFood.com web site offers recipes and suggestions for preventing food waste, including “tips, tricks and info to keep your food fresh and tasty for as long as possible.” For example, keep herbs, like cut flowers, with their stems in a glass of water; place ripe avocados in the fridge, they’ll last longer; keep flour fresher almost twice as long by freezing it; wrap leftover cheese loosely in wax paper, not plastic; and use a slice of bread to soften up hardened brown sugar.

The site offers as well suggestions for storing food, broken down into seven broad categories: beans, nuts and proteins; oils, condiments and spices; dairy and eggs; pantry staples; meat, poultry and seafood; fruits; and vegetables. Each category is broken down further into individual products, with tips for refrigeration, optimal storage, freezing, and when the item is at its freshest.

Also noted are “use it up/revival” tips. For example, in the case of butter, it notes that “the translucent dark yellow patches on the surface of butter are simply spots that have been exposed to air and dried off.” The suggestion? “Eat them or scrape off.”

The site includes also an interactive dinner party calculator, to better estimate how much food to serve, based on the number of guests attending; a digital tool to create shopping lists; and expert tips on the art of freezing, five ways to revive food and 10 easy steps for meal planning.

For more, visit www.savethefood.com/. For the state-specific site, visit www.savethefoodfl.com/.