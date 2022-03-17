Clock is ticking to keep flying commercially without a Real ID

By LOIS KINDLE

If you haven’t already acquired your Florida Real ID driver’s license, now is the time to do so. The deadline is fast approaching when this form of identification, a passport or other federal documents will be required to pass through airport security to board a commercial plane or enter nuclear power plants and certain federal facilities, including U.S. military bases.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the 109th United States Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 “to establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibit certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the act’s minimum standards.”

Aimed at addressing terrorism, the legislation was recommended by the 9/11 Commission. It was originally set to take effect May 11, 2008.

Now, after a series of delays, The Department of Homeland Security will begin enforcing the Real ID Act on May 3, 2023.

“This is a nationwide requirement,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Milan. “It’s being implemented to improve the integrity and security of state-issued IDs. Because it has many special features built in that make it difficult to duplicate, it also helps reduce identity fraud.”

Milan said residents with valid licenses can still drive in Florida without obtaining the Real ID security enhancement. She also noted the Real ID is not part of a national database [as has been rumored by some].

The process of getting a Real isn’t simple and can take some time if you don’t have the required paperwork. Requirements include the following documents:

One of the following primary IDs:

1. An original or certified copy of your United States birth certificate (hospital birth certificates NOT accepted).

2. A valid U.S. passport or passport card.

3. Certificate of naturalization or citizenship.

One of the following showing your full social security number:

1. Your original social security card.

2. A W-2 form.

3. Pay stub.

4. SSA-1099.

5. Non-SSA 1099.

Two proofs of residential address, such as a deed or mortgage statement; Florida Voter ID; Florida vehicle title or registration; selective service card; current homeowner’s or vehicle insurance policy or bill; W-2 or 1099 form; utility bill within the past two months; mail from a federal, state, county or city government. For others, call 813-635-5200.

Has your name changed?

It’s important to remember if your name has changed since you were born, you must present original documents, i.e. a marriage certificate, court order or divorce degree, linking your current name with your primary form of identification.

“You must show a clear trail of name changes from your birth name to your current name,” Milan said. “It’s always best to bring all documentation to avoid red tape and multiple visits.”

Once you have gathered all of the required documents, simply make an appointment with your closest Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office to get your Real ID card by calling 813-635-5200. Appointments aren’t required, but they are highly recommended.

You’ll get your Real ID on the spot as a one and done transaction. An organ donor or veteran designation can be added to a license at the same time. Veterans must present official proof of an honorable discharge to do so.

“The good news is more than 90 percent of Florida residents are already Real ID compliant,” Milan said.

But if you’re part of the those who aren’t compliant, you may want to start doing so now.