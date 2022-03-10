Western Conference All Star teams of Hillsborough County

By STEVE JACKSON

Last week the Hillsborough County School District released the All Western Conference teams for the 2021-2022 season boys and girls soccer and basketball.

Five South Shore high schools play these sports in the Federal Division of the Western Conference: East Bay, Lennard, Riverview, Spoto and Sumner. Other high school members of the Western Conference Federal Division are Bloomingdale, Brandon, Durant, Newsome and Plant City.

In addition to the Federal Division, the Western Conference has two other divisions: the American Division and the National Division. High schools in the American Division are Alonso, Blake, Gaither, Jefferson, Leto, Plant, Robinson, Sickles and Steinbrenner. Members of the National Division are Armwood, Chamberlain, Freedom, Hillsborough, King, Middleton, Strawberry Crest, Tampa Bay Tech and Wharton. All three divisions had a first team All Stars and second team All Star selections, as well as a Coach of the Year.

The five South Shore schools had one player selected to the first team boys basketball and three named for the second team. For girls basketball, the South Shore is represented with one on the first team and two on the second team.

South Shore soccer players selected for the Federal Division first team numbered four for the boys All Star first team and three for the All Star second team. In girls play, five are on the first team soccer and four on the second team soccer All Stars from the South Shore.

Sumner’s Israel Vargas is the lone South Shore player on the boys basketball first team. Three are on the second team: Jayden Johnson of East Bay, Tremayne Williams of Lennard and Tyrell Smith of Sumner. Coach of the Year is Billy Teeden of Plant City High.

For the Federal Division girls basketball, Hailei Murrell of Lennard is on the first team All Stars. Second team selections include Briana Sapp of East Bay and Savannah Cox of Lennard. Picked as Coach of the Year is Joel Bower of Bloomingdale.

South Shore athletes named as All Stars for the Federal Division first team in boys soccer are Jaime Herrera of Lennard, Jose Camacho of Sumner, Andres Quintero of Riverview, Arnulfo Ledesma of Sumner. Three boys soccer players from the South Shore are on the second team All Stars: Jonah Buddehmeir of Lennard, Zavier Quintero of Riverview and Damon Estrada of Sumner. Picked as Coach of the Year is Allen Ware of Newsome.

South Shore girls named to the first team soccer All Stars are Katie Rocha of Sumner, Miya Sikhakhane of Sumner, Aliyah Farmer of Riverview and Melissa Del Valle of Spoto. Soccer All Stars girls second team from South Shore are Katie Mason of Lennard, Savannah Brooks of Sumner, Hannah Cline of Sumner and Madyson Stallbaumer of Sumner. Coach of the Year is Tony Pirotta of Sumner.