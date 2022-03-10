Transportation open houses draw gridlock-weary, surtax-concerned residents

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The last of five open house meetings to discuss transportation issues, held Monday in Ruskin, followed a meeting March 3 at the Riverview Public Library, where charts were plentiful to help in the discussion of construction, maintenance and preservation needs for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians alike.

On hand were well-informed citizens, who have been down this road before, seeking information about transportation projects that have been woefully under-funded for years as transportation and gridlock issues worsen.

Gwen Myers, representing District 3, was the only county commissioner in attendance in Riverview. She expressed her support for a transportation surtax ballot referendum in November.

Also in attendance were newcomers to the process, including students from the River School of Government in Tampa, under the auspices of River University. The students, according to their professor, J.C. Hall, were “getting a first-hand look at the workings of government and learning how to be active and engaged citizens.”

Hall’s wife, attorney Kris Anne Hall, spent time discussing with other attendees her concerns that the more than $500 million generated from the “All for Transportation” sales surtax approved by voters in 2018 needs to be returned to Hillsborough County taxpayers “before they come back asking us for more money.”

In March 2021, the sales surtax referendum approved by ballot in 2018 was overturned because it included not only the tax itself, but also a spending plan for how to use the funds collected. Leading the charge in litigation was Stacy White, a commissioner himself, who argued that those who drew the spending plans for the surtax proceeds were not elected officials. The Florida Supreme Court sided with White in its 4-1 decision.

Now, the board wants to put back on the ballot in November a 1-percent sales surtax to offset the $1.54 billion deficit in funds county officials say they need to build and improve transportation systems over the next decade. Officials say the cost to preserve the transportation system over that same time period is $700 million.

Meanwhile, the cost projected over 30 years to balance potential revenue and needs is $4.2 billion, according to a chart on display at the Riverview meetings. This includes $1.9 billion for asset preservation, $1.5 billion for system building and improvements and $845 million to accommodate for future growth.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners at its Jan. 12 meeting approved the open house meetings to weigh public sentiment before agreeing on the exact wording of the referendum, which needs to be approved by the end of April to make it to the November ballot.

At the March 3 meeting in Riverview, sticky notes reflecting author viewpoints, assessments and concerns were plentiful, tacked on to the maps and documents concerning transportation issues in Hillsborough County, where growth and gridlock is both taxing and increasing.

“So many issues in south county could be solved with the impact fees that were disapproved,” one note reads. The author believes the Waterset community in Apollo Beach is an example, and implores commissioners to “make builders pay their fair share.”

One author notes that their “drive home from Tampa to Big Bend went from 25 minutes at 5 p.m. to 90-plus minutes at 5 p.m.” Adding that “there are only three ways to go north and south from Tampa/Brandon to south Hillsborough/Manatee,” the note concludes, “we need new north and south routes like 301, 41 and I-75.”

Echoing that sentiment, one note reads that “Big Bend Road from Summerfield Boulevard to U.S. [Highway] 41 is a failed road.” The author continues: “There are no alternatives but to sit in traffic. Frustrated, aggressive drivers make driving on this road without an accident nearly impossible.”

Other notes included suggestions for sidewalks near Bell Creek Academy toward Boyette Road, bus transportation from FishHawk to Tampa International Airport and extending the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway extension to FishHawk. Congestion issues in Riverview and Gibsonton, for motorists bound for Interstate 75, were duly noted as well.

Also in view at the Riverview meeting were life-sized posters on easels concerning trail projects, street and road capacity projects, intersection improvements, pedestrian and bike facilities and asset preservation projects for sidewalk, bridge and pavement repairs and traffic signal replacements.

One chart detailed the current revenue streams for capital improvement projects, including the fuel tax, mobility fees, impact fees, general fund, Community Investment Tax (CIT), grants and long-term financing (bonds).

In addition to open house meetings at the Riverview library and the Ruskin Recreation Center, meetings were held in Tampa at the Jan K. Platt Regional Library, Northdale Recreation Center and Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. All People’s Community Park and Life Center.