Strawberry u-picks at Fancy Farms benefit Hillsborough County youth programs

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In the midst of the harvest season, Fancy Farms in Plant City is opening its strawberry fields for a community u-pick to benefit Hillsborough County 4-H youth development programs.

The 16th annual Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation Strawberry U-Pick, scheduled for Saturday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is at 3524 Futch Loop, where the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District held its u-pick a week earlier.

There, a three-generation family from Riverview, including a cousin visiting from Colombia, spoke in glowing terms about the ripe berries that filled their clamshell containers at a cost of $2 apiece. (The cost per container is the same for the March 12 strawberry u-pick, set to be held rain or shine.)

“I love big strawberries. I found a bunch, a bunch, a bunch,” said Brandon Treadwell, at the March 5 event, where he picked strawberries with Martha Gonzalez, Edith Santiago and Hillary Gerena, his mother, grandmother and cousin, respectively.

“I feel joy because I’m out here with my family,” Treadwell said. “There’s cows, horses and everything is beautiful.”

Credit the Grooms family, operators of Fancy Farms since 1974, for the farm-to-table experience that allows for community picking for a cause.

“Carl and Dee Dee Grooms, who started Fancy Farms in 1974, and, now, their son Dustin, who since 2017 has taken over the operations, have been friends of mine for years, and there’s no more generous farm family out there,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District, for whom the proceeds raised March 5 are earmarked to benefit HSWCD youth programs. “They’re always willing to step up and help make our programs, projects and activities as successful as possible.”

Tompkins noted, as well, Kristi Grooms, Dustin’s sister, who runs the family’s produce market and bakery at the nearby Fancy Farms Market, at 5204 Drane Field Road.

“This year the strawberries were fabulous, as evidenced by the fact that so many people came back to buy additional containers to fill with such beautiful strawberries,” Tompkins said. “We’ve had a blessed season.”

Indeed, it’s a celebration of the annual strawberry-picking season that is behind the founding of the Florida Strawberry Festival, now in its 87th staging, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, the “Winter Strawberry Capital of the World.” The festival ends its 11-day run Sunday, March 13.

Back at Fancy Farms, Gerena, with her family from Riverview, offered her assessment of the Hillsborough County u-pick experience.

“The strawberries here are so much bigger than the ones in Colombia,” Gerena said. “All the plants are so healthy. I like that. The field is so clean. It’s a good environment for the crowd. I like that [as a family] we can share this [experience] together.”

As for what to do with their hand-picked strawberries, Edith Gonzalez said there are shakes to consider, as well as strawberry juice and cookies and simply mixing the berries with cream. The jury was out on whether “strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping,” the newly named state dessert, would be in the mix as well

Treadwell was in favor of this prospect, but his mother offered, “We don’t make cakes; we prefer to eat [strawberries] alone.”

“There are many types of strawberry desserts you can make,” Treadwell said, taking the middle ground. “It’s not just only strawberry shortcake. There’s a bunch of recipes. It takes practice, but it’s worth it.”

For “Strawberry Sue” recipes and more strawberry facts, visit the Florida Strawberry Growers Association at www.floridastrawberry.org/.

The official Hillsborough County online newsroom notes area farmers grow more than 60 crops, including those of the strawberry harvest, which begins in November and runs through later March or early April. About 11,000 acres are grown locally, generally yielding 25,000 to 30,000 pounds per acre.

According to information posted online by the Florida Department of Agricultural Services, strawberries taste best at room temperature and should not be hulled until they have been washed “or they will absorb too much water and become mushy and waterlogged.” On average, each strawberry, a member of the rose family, contains 200 tiny seeds (on the outside). Healthy strawberries are plump, fragrant and firm, with no signs of bruising, leaking or mold, and no greenish white shoulders on the stem.

Visit Fancy Farms at www.fancyfarmsmarket.com/. The national 4-H program falls under the local jurisdiction of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). For more information, contact agents Brandi Yancy or Charles Poliseno, at 813-744-5519 or visit www.ifas.ufl.edu/. For information about the strawberry u-picks, call Betty Jo Tompkins at 813-477-8332.