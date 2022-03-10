By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner Stingray baseball, under the leadership of coach Kennedy Duran in the team’s second season (first with seniors), is underway, and the Stingray’s are off to a fast 3-1 start. They played two games during the week of Feb. 28, winning 5-2 at East Bay on Tuesday and shutting out Middleton 10-0 at home. Sumner will have played at home vs. Lennard on Tuesday, Mar. 8, just before this edition goes to press, and will be on the road at Freedom on Thursday, Mar. 10.

Sumner made the short trip to East Bay looking to get back in the win column after a 9-3 loss to Durant on Feb. 24. The Stingrays turned to starting pitcher Noah Hancock to take the mound. Noah was up to the task and only allowed two hits and a run (unearned), while striking out eight in five innings of work. Sumner senior Jose Cabrales came on to throw two shutout innings to close out East Bay. Sumner opened the scoring with a run in the first and added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to seal the 5-2 win over East Bay. The Stingray offense was led by Gerard Lopez with a perfect 4 for 4 night and an RBI. Sumner senior Gabe Manqual drove in a run and scored a run for the Stingrays.

Sumner played Thursday night at home and came out roaring, lighting up the scoreboard with five runs in the first inning. Sumner freshman Isaiah Welch got the nod as the starting pitcher and had a big effort with 10 strikeouts and scattered three Middleton hits to get his first win of the season. Stingray junior Manny Ramos ignited the offense, going 3 for 4, scoring a run and driving in three. Sumner Stingray senior Rocco Vincent contributed two hits in three at-bats with three RBI’s and scoring twice. The Stingrays run-ruled (game ends if a team is up by 10 runs) the Tigers after five innings in the shutout.

Sumner softball is off to a 4-0 start with wins over Chamberlain (15-0), Blake (19-2), Armwood (17-1), and Brandon (16-1). Stingray softball has been unstoppable in the early going, and it looks to be an exciting season, filled with promise, for both the boys and girls Stingray squads. Play Ball!