Make-A-Wish gifts puppy to local toddler

By LOIS KINDLE

A 2-year-old girl with congenital heart issues got what she wanted most in the world from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. On Feb. 20, little Estrella Rosario, a resident of greater Sun City Center, received a golden doodle puppy to call her own at a surprise party hosted at Canine Cabana in Riverview. Sitting with her new best friend for the first time in a brightly decorated room filled with balloons, she also received gifts cards to South Shore area pet stores, a year’s free care at Ruskin Animal Hospital, lots of toys for the pup, a year’s supply of Heartgard Plus, leashes and more.

“She was a bit taken back by all the people there,” said her mother, Donna Rosario, a student nurse at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton. “But the moment she saw the 4-month-old dog, she went immediately to her. She was entranced by her.”

The puppy is named Luna, which in Spanish means moon. She and Estrella, which means star, will be closely linked forever as friends.

“There are not enough words to express how grateful I am,” Rosario said. “[The gift] has already had a huge impact on her physical and mental health. It was a godsend.”

Estrella had previously had two open-heart surgeries and three catheterization procedures to address circulation problems, which cause her lips, toes and fingers to turn cyanotic for lack of oxygen-rich blood.

“She’s already riding a regular bicycle,” Rosario said. “But we had to hide it, because her oxygen level was so low, which made her weak.”

On March 3, she underwent a third open-heart surgery, in which doctors placed a conduit from her pulmonary artery to the inferior vena cava.

“The surgery went well,” Rosario said. “Right after the surgery, her face turned pink.”

Estrella is so resilient. She’s a fighter,” her mom continued. “Even after the surgery, she asked about Luna, wanted to get up out of bed right away and have some ice cream.

Rosario said her daughter has been Facetiming Luna from the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiac ICU. She should be going home around the middle of the month.

“Hopefully, this will be the last surgery Estrella will need,” Rosario said, acknowledging the child could eventually need a possible transplant. “But the prognosis is pretty good.”

Rosario said Estrella developed her love for canines from going regularly to the local dog park with her nurse, Hillary.

“Most of the puppies in the park would run to her,” Rosario said. “She became obsessed with dogs.”

A friend of hers with a special-needs child suggested she apply to Make-A-Wish for a puppy, which the Rosario family of five could not afford.

“She told me the worst they could say is “No,” Rosario said.

A child does not have to be terminally ill to be wish-eligible. After the organization screened her paperwork and received the child’s doctor’s referral, Rosario was sent photos of potential pups from an official Make-A-Wish partner called PuppySpot.

“She picked Luna,” Rosario said. “She was totally stuck on her. She loves, loves, loves her!”

Service Experts, a national partner, sponsored the gift and presented Estrella’s puppy at the party.

“Our mission is to grant the wishes of children ages 2½ to 18 who have life-threatening or critical conditions,” said Richard Kelly, COO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, noting arrangements were made for Estrella’s wish to be granted at Canina Cabana.

“We like to find places that are appropriate to the wish,” he said.

Kelly said in a typical year, the Southern Chapter of Make-A-Wish grants 100 wishes in the Tampa Bay area and 600 in southern Florida. COVID has tamped those numbers a bit, but things should be getting back to normal as restrictions are lifted.

For its part, Canine Cabana was delighted to have played a part in making Estrella’s wish come true.

“This was our first time partnering with Make-A-Wish,” said its co-owner, Angie Frazier. “They requested princess-themed décor with girlie flowers and balloons. We were happy to help.

“We held the party in our facility, and Kayla Tritchler, our customer supervisor, coordinated everything and hosted the event.”

Estrella turned 3 on March 7.

To learn more or make a donation to help make a sick child’s wish come true, visit www.wish.org/sfla/.