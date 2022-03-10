HCA Florida Healthcare renames South Bay Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

The hospital serving Sun City Center area residents for four decades has been renamed to better reflect the rapidly growing area it serves. The change is part of a statewide branding of HCA Florida Healthcare facilities.

As of March 3, all HCA hospitals, physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms across the state adopted the new brand HCA Florida Healthcare. As of now, South Bay Hospital is now officially known as HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

“Brand recognition is a big deal,” said the hospital’s CEO, Sheldon Barr. “As part of HCA Healthcare, we’re connected to more resources, solutions and possibilities for everyone who walks through our doors. The branding unites our more than 450 affiliated sites of care in Florida and creates a collaborative health care experience for patients and their families.”

Southern Hillsborough County is growing exponentially, and the need for comprehensive health care is growing with it. The name HCA Florida South Shore Hospital mirrors the market the hospital serves and enables it to tap into an expanded network of hospitals, physicians and research.

For example, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center, certified by The Joint Commission. The moment someone shows up with the symptoms of a stroke, the person receives a CAT scan, and a consultative neurologist can see and assess the patient in the emergency room on screen through teleconferencing. He can review the CAT scan and make necessary orders without having to be physically present, saving time and tissue damage.

HCA Florida Healthcare Brandon is a comprehensive stroke center with neurological capabilities, Barr said. Images taken in Sun City Center while the patient is receiving appropriate immediate treatment can be seen by specialists in Brandon, and decisions can be made about the need for further care before the patient leaves the hospital.

“We provide lifesaving care when minutes matter,” Barr said. “We’re the first pathway. If a patient then needs higher levels of care at one of our larger facilities, that’s the time we’d make a transfer. Our branding connects us to other [HCA Florida Healthcare] hospitals, so our health care is seamless.”

Barr assures residents that while the hospital’s name is changing, its mission is not.

“We are here for them, and we care for them like family,” she said. “We want them to trust us. We want them to choose us. We’re here for them, and we will grow our services to meet their needs as the community grows and expands.”

The hospital celebrated its name change with all of its caregivers March 3 by providing meals, gifts and fun activities with all shifts. Patients received blankets with the new HCA Florida South Shore Hospital branding on them.

HCA Florida Healthcare includes more than 77,000 caregivers and more than 11,000 active and affiliated physicians across the state.