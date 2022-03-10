Everyone has a story in National Storyteller Championship

By LOIS KINDLE

The Rotary Club of Sun City Center and Kings Point Pelican Players invite you to attend the National Storyteller Championship, March 18, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, located at 1015 East Del Webb Blvd. The 90-minute event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The doors will open at 6.

The play is an original competition written by Sun City Center residents Kevin Steinke and James Williams, longtime members of the Pelican Players.

“When we lived in Provincetown on Cape Cod, Mass., we attended the Mosquito Stories Slam, an eight-week competition there,” Steinke said. “We [modeled] our play on its final week.

National Storyteller Championship was previously performed as part of the Pelican Players Readers Theater in a dry run last July. Mary Banaszak, whose husband Ron is an eight-year member of the Rotary Club of Sun City Center and member of the Pelican Players for six, enjoyed it so much she suggested it be brought to the club as a fundraiser.

“Like [the Pelican Players], the Rotary sponsors scholarships, so this makes a very good partnership,” Williams said.

The play is about a competition between eight national storyteller finalists from all over the country who share their humorous and poignant stories with the audience. A zany announcer ties their performances together from start to finish, at which time members of the audience votes for their favorite storyteller.

The announcer then presents an award to the performer capturing the most votes.

“Stories connect people, and these are stories from the heart,” Steinke said. “Everyone has a story that affects their life and becomes a part of them.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling Mary Banaszak at 630-310-7199. They are $15 per person, payable by check or cash.

The sanctuary seats about 180.

About the Rotary Club of SCC

The presentation of National Storyteller Championship is a fundraiser for the Rotary’s college scholarship fund. Through Rotary International’s Foundation, the SCC club awards $1,000 scholarships annually to graduating seniors from East Bay and Lennard high schools. The scholarships are awarded in the spring, renewable for three years and can be used at any four-year college or trade school.

Other annual projects benefiting the community include food drives for local pantries, purchasing and giving away dictionaries to hundreds of local third-graders, annual pecan sales at Christmas and more.

The club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Plaza Club, 3932 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center. Individuals are welcome to visit, have complimentary lunch and learn more about the nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit www.rotary.org/.