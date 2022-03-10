CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

A 2022 survey from HealthCareInsider found that three in 10 Americans don’t believe that life will ever be “normal” again.

According to Deborah Serani, PsyD, psychologist and professor at Adelphi University, “Many people have what’s called caution fatigue, where they’re tired of hearing about imminent threats. They become dulled by the inconsistent news stories and contradictory health recommendations. This is a form of desensitization, which can flatten a person’s ability to feel hopeful for the future.

“Helplessness is a reaction many of us experience in the face of traumatic stress… feeling like you can’t keep yourself or loved ones safe can elevate anxiety about finding safety in the future,” she added.

But in the midst of all this COVID burnout, I do see hope around the chamber and around town. One of the big pushes toward getting back to normal has come from our members staying connected – specifically at our weekly networking groups and monthly lunches. I think it’s easier to get through anything if you don’t feel like you’re doing it all alone – in a vacuum. And we are definitely not alone.

The “experts” have their own ideas for achieving a more positive outlook for the future. They recommend finding things in your life that you can take control of. And they believe establishing and sticking to a routine – whether it’s at work or at home – is a good step forward. When we are in control, that predictability can be comforting.

And overall, I see a positive attitude everywhere I look. We’ve got this! And the biggest sign we’ve rounded the corner is that the Chamber’s Spring Expo is back at the Sun City Center Community Hall on March 31. We haven’t been there since March of 2020 right before the stay-at-home order. And now we are back.

Please join us. We’re not giving this event an official title. Whether it’s a “new” normal, back to normal or just doing business as usual, it doesn’t matter. We’re doing what we have aways done to bring our members and residents together to form business relationships that have so far stayed strong throughout the past two years.

We’ll see you from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many of your favorites are back. Who can forget the world famous brownies from Sun Towers. And for the first time, the Rotary Club of Sun City Center will be offering snacks for a donation. And I promise, the candy and free stuff will be flowing as we reunite for a fun day. Admission is free. And Natural Stone Care is sponsoring our caricature booth. You’ll be taking home your very own caricature. And if they can make me look good, think of what they can do for you! We’re better together…so let’s get together March 31. Looking forward to seeing you there.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.