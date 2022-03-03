Waterset school named posthumously for classroom teacher Dorothy Carter York

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In tribute to diversity and the classroom teacher, the school under construction in Waterset has been named posthumously for Dorothy Carter York, a notable educator of 45 years who taught most of her years in Hillsborough County public schools.

“My mom would be speechless today,” said Liz York-Cohen in remarks following the Feb. 22 school board meeting at the Raymond O. Shelton School Administration Center in Tampa, where the unanimous vote was taken. “My mother was absolutely a phenomenal teacher, believing in all children. She was an advocate for children and believed all children deserved a second chance.”

The Dorothy C. York PreK-8 Magnet School, built to accommodate 1,600 students with enrollment by choice, is set to open in August for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. As a so-called innovation academy, plans for the school call for an International Baccalaureate program and STEAM focus, which blends science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the arts. The school is for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8.

Name suggestions for the three-story school in Waterset, a master-planned Newland community in Apollo Beach, were to be received by Jan. 21. The school sits roughly two miles from Eisenhower Middle School and East Bay High School, both in Gibsonton.

According to school officials, more than 1,500 names, collected recently and over the years, had been considered before the school board’s 7-0 vote Feb. 22 sealed the deal. A talented writer and author, York taught for 45 years, as an English teacher at Blake High School, at Hillsborough High School, at the University of South Florida’s Project Upward Bound and as an adjunct professor at Hillsborough Community College.

A review of the database of name suggestions referred to by school officials shows that many of them are repeated multiple times. Indeed, 72 percent of the line items are accounted for in suggestions for Kenneth Adum (469), York (195), Sylvia Albritton (183), Sherrie Sikes (64) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg (55) and Tony Saladino (43). Another 95 line items are for names including Waterset, Apollo Beach or some variation of south shore Hillsborough County.

In all, nine of the 15 people who spoke at the Feb. 22 on school names lobbied for honoring York, including a man identified in the meeting transcript as Willie L. Parker Jr., who said he met York as a student and retired as a major after 37.5 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I met Mrs. York in the 11th grade, the schools in Hillsborough County were segregated, and, of course, the African-American schools in Hillsborough County never received the latest editions of the [text]books,” Parker said. “But that was not a deterrent to all of the African-American teachers in Hillsborough County, and. especially, Mrs. York.”

Among the speakers in favor of naming the school posthumously for Adum was his daughter, who noted her father’s roles as teacher, dean, principal and, like Sikes, an area director for Hillsborough County public schools.

“He valued every member of the staff, from administrators to cafeteria workers to teachers and bus drivers,” Adum’s daughter said. “He valued their opinions and had their backs.”

Stepping up in support for Aquilla Morgan, a teacher for 43 years at Wimauma Elementary School, was a family member who said her grandmother not only taught students, she taught their parents. “If English was not their first language, [my grandmother] would have the parents come to her home to teach them English and how to read and write.”

Speaking on behalf of Albritton, whose long career in the Hillsborough County school system included her principalship at Robinson High, was Beverly Simpson, who said she was not there “to tell of all her accomplishments and accolades, because you have heard them all.”

Rather, she spoke about the great weight of naming a school appropriately, as is stands not just as a building, but as an “oasis,” a “lighthouse,” a “pillar in the community” and a “memorial,” where people “can look and reflect on the good of others who have laid their foundation for the benefits of all.”

Toward that end, school board members lodged their votes after commenting for the most part on the importance of recognizing a classroom teacher and of accounting for diversity in the process.

“I really want to name the school after a teacher because they are the heartbeat of our district, and they are in the trenches every day,” said school board member Stacy Hahn.

“There’s a lot of great people out there, that a school could be named after,” said school board member Henry “Shake” Washington, who graduated from the original all-black Middleton High School in Tampa and was the first principal of Middleton High when the district reopened the school in 2002. “But I am looking for diversity because I think it is important to have some diversity. I don’t think we have enough schools named for blacks or Latinos or Hispanics.”

Superintendent Addison Davis, in response to an inquiry by school board member Karen Perez, said he would look into the issue and report back with a report on the “ethnic breakdowns” of school names and “whether [they are] named after a particular community.”

In the meantime, Waterset PreK-8 now has a namesake, and its inaugural principal, Catherine “Missy” Lennard, who opened Stowers Elementary in FishHawk as its inaugural principal in 2009, is busy preparing for York’s opening in August. Her father, Earl Lennard, namesake of Lennard High, entered the Hillsborough County school district as a first-grader and left almost 60 years later as its superintendent of schools, a position he held from 1996 to 2005 after decades of service as a classroom teacher and school district administrator.